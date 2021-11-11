CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. Today is Veterans...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
leadertimes.com

Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal. Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leadertimes.com

November 13, 2021

You must be a subscriber in order to access this content! Please Subscribe or login below! Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. Kittanning Borough Streets Dept. Supervisor Jim Mechling (in bucket) recently leads borough workers in the installation of holiday decorations along Market Street in the borough. You must be a subscriber in order to access this content! Please Subscribe or login below!
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
leadertimes.com

Pennsylvania judge race with narrow margin will get recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The results of a tight race for a seat on the statewide Commonwealth Court will be recounted because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in last week’s election, the Pennsylvania Department of State announced Wednesday. The race pits Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas, the Democrat, against former Pennsylvania Senate Republican aide […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leadertimes.com

Lawsuit over school funding disparities opens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas. A lawyer for the districts, parents and organizations that sued argued current state subsidies are insufficient in areas with lower property values and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
leadertimes.com

US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion

(AP) — While some US Catholic bishops continue to denounce President Joe Biden for his support of legal abortion, their conference as a whole is likely to avoid direct criticism of him at its upcoming national meeting. The highest-profile agenda item is a proposed “teaching document” about the sacrament of Communion. Months of work on the document, by the conference’s […]
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

State Rep. Michelle Beckley Enters Race For Texas Lieutenant Governor

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Representative Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) has entered the race for Texas lieutenant governor. Beckley, who was first elected in 2018, says it is crucial that the Texas government work for the people. She says her top priorities include fixing the electrical grid, expanding Medicaid, fully funding public education and legalizing marijuana – all things she says will lead to ‘economic prosperity and health for all Texans.’ Beckley was one of the Texas state representatives who broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C. in order to prevent the passage of what they called the ‘most repressive voter suppression bill since the...
TEXAS STATE

