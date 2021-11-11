CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

By LEADER TIMES STAFF REPORT
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

State agency also reports 51 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, two more probable cases,...

www.leadertimes.com

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 702 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Jump Back Over 500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 702 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 3.38%. Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 508. Of those hospitalized, 385 adults are in acute care and 120 adults are in intensive care. Two children are in acute care while there is one in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Argus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rock Hill Herald

Nearly 100 kids got ‘incorrect’ COVID vaccine dose at Maryland school, officials say

Nearly 100 children received an “incorrect” COVID-19 vaccine dosage at an elementary school in Maryland, county officials said. Parents of 98 students who attend South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery County, next to Washington, D.C., learned their children “received doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were diluted more than recommended” on Nov. 10, the county said in a Nov. 15 news release.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Admits To Giving Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage To 14 Children at Antioch Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen children were given the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sutter Health’s Antioch pediatric clinic over the weekend, the health system confirmed Tuesday. In a statement, Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the parents of the children and federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been contacted. “This weekend 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” Hu statement read. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC...
ANTIOCH, CA
WBTV

Health leaders to give update on Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health leaders will give an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 numbers. Recently, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to change guidelines and lift the indoor mask requirement if the county’s percent positivity rate drops below 5% for seven straight days. That new mandate goes into effect on Nov. 17.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Monday night dozens of new COVID-19 related deaths. A weekly review of death certificates found 65 new virus-related deaths in Missouri since August, according to DHSS. Here's a breakdown of when the deaths happened: August - 1September - 8October - 52November - 4 Missouri The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

With COVID-19 Cases On Rise Again, Pennsylvania Officials Concerned About Thanksgiving Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 is on the rise again and that has officials concerned about a holiday surge with Thanksgiving happening next week. Timing is critical now with officials urging more people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Officials say 73% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, but the state still has a growing number of COVID cases. Pennsylvania is the only state on the East Coast that’s a COVID hot spot. After a big decline in July, cases in Pennsylvania have been steadily increasing with thousands of new infections every day with the biggest concentration being in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc17news.com

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 members of her staff for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. State Auditor Rob Sand says a review of the state’s payroll system shows the money was used to pay the governor’s office staff, but it’s unclear why she had to take federal money to pay the salaries and why the funds weren’t initially in her budget. Reynolds’ office responded Monday by saying she is working to provide federal officials the documentation needed to approve the funds.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Spike In COVID-19 Cases Includes First-Time Infections And Reinfections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania are on the rise again, including right here in our own backyard. Doctors say the spike includes both first-time infections and people who are getting reinfected with the virus. And as of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is counting reinfections in cumulative case counts. “We are seeing reports in Pa. and Allegheny County that cases are going up,” Internal Medicine Physician with Allegheny Health Network Dr. Marc Itskowitz said. Itskowitz said cases are going up all over southwestern Pennsylvania, and he’s attributing it to this. “We are seeing colder temperatures. People are moving indoors. Those factors...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| More than 700 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m., there are 572,342 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 717 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.3%, a decrease of 0.03 since Sunday...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,569 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,337 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable. There have been 9,091 total hospitalizations and 140,678 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The total case count was boosted by 1,302, the Health Department said, because of the way the state is now counting reinfection cases. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Dept. Of Health To Begin Separate Count For COVID-19 Reinfections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again, with infection rates, case totals, and hospitalizations up across the country. Healthcare leaders are bracing for a possible post-Thanksgiving spike, including people who have been reinfected with the virus. Now, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is changing how it will be counting cases to include those reinfected patients. Starting Monay, the state’s health department will include COVID-19 reinfections as new cases when they release the case count. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

