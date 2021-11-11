COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,337 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable. There have been 9,091 total hospitalizations and 140,678 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The total case count was boosted by 1,302, the Health Department said, because of the way the state is now counting reinfection cases. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO