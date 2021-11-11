CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks win again under King, topping Penguins 3-2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Derek King smiled. Sure, there’s work to do, he said, but...

Penguins visit the Blackhawks after Kapanen’s 3-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (4- 3-3, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2, seventh in the Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE Blackhawks +103, Penguins -123; over/under is 6 BOTTOM LINE Pittsburgh visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Kasperi Kapanen scored three goals in the Penguins’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild. Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 […]
Pgh Hockey Now

Watch: Analysis from Penguins Impossible Task, 3-2 OT Win vs. Flyers

Pittsburgh — The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a seemingly impossible task. Without their captain Sidney Crosby and three regular defensemen, their lineup was chaotic. Later Thursday afternoon, head coach Mike Sullivan also tested positive for COVID, so assistant coach Todd Reirden took over the bench. For a Penguins team beset by...
Raleigh News & Observer

Blackhawks beat Predators 2-1 in OT in King’s coaching debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. After scoring, DeBrincat...
Fox News

DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks win 2-1 in King's debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. DeBrincat got a return pass from Kane and popped his seventh goal past Juuse Saros from the left side of the net.
Derek King
Blackhawks win in OT in first game under interim coach

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in the team's first game under interim coach Derek King. Leading an odd-man rush with Patrick Kane early in the...
Pgh Hockey Now

Carter 2 Goals, Penguins Furious Comeback Gets Point; Blackhawks Win SO 3-2

For the fifth time this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-3) needed overtime, and for the second consecutive game, the Penguins needed a shootout. And for the second game in a row, the Penguins lost in a shootout as the Chicago Blackhawks won their third game of the season (3-9-2). Alex DeBrincat clinched the shootout and Chicago won, 3-2. It was Chicago’s second win in a row since they replaced head coach Jeremy Colliton with Derek King.
NHL

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Grit Out Shootout Win Over Penguins

Team-first mentality propels Chicago to second straight win at home. Just like that, the Blackhawks have found momentum. A 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night has the team on its first winning streak of the season and starting to put the pieces together after a frustrating opening few weeks to the year.
Blackhawks recover, defeat Penguins in shootout for second straight win

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks won their second straight game with Derek King as coach with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at United Center on Tuesday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 42 saves, and Jujhar Khaira and Seth Jones each scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (3-9-2), who...
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Kings keep winning; Relief for Jones, Blackhawks

Vegas doubled up the Kraken 4-2 thanks to Smith’s way to open the third period. He scored twice in the opening 76 second to take the game from a 2-2 score to 4-2 in favor of the Golden Knights. We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to four...
leadertimes.com

Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Washington Capitals spoiled Sidney Crosby’s return Sunday night, routing the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1. Martin Fehervary, Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which won its fourth straight game and pulled even with Carolina atop the […]
Chicago Blackhawks
Pittsburgh Penguins
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
985thesportshub.com

A little hate was good for the Bruins on Tuesday night

The Bruins entered Tuesday knowing that the Senators were not going to make it easy on them. Far from the most talented team in the league, the Sens’ success will often be based on their ability to make their opponent uncomfortable. And when the temperature jumped more than a few degrees after a sleepy opening frame on the Boston bench, the Bruins found themselves more than willing to up the ante in a 3-2 victory.
Houston Chronicle

Kings beat Blues 3-2 in shootout to extend win streak to 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After winning only one of their first seven games, the Los Angeles Kings are starting to find their stride despite being without a couple of key players. Arthur Kaliyev scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Kings extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker

Three key takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-2 SO win over Blues

St. Louis needed just four seconds into their powerplay before Brayden Schenn buried home a rebound past the Kings’ netminder. Quick would later give up the game-tying goal with 7.1 seconds remaining in regulation, but he gave them a chance to claw their way back in the final period. “They’re...
cbslocal.com

Kings fall to Winnipeg in OT, 3-2; Win-Streak Ends At Seven

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots,. Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for...
