CSG, LLC, details aspects of possible partnership with ACJ to county prison board

The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Nov. 2 meeting:. WORK PAYMENTS: Approved a payment of $28,618 to Shafer Contracting Co. for concrete overlay on County State Aid Highway 2 from Sibley County to 10th Street, concrete overlay on County State Aid Highway 3 from State Highway 15 to county Road 75, and rehabilitation on County State Aid Highway 15 from 16th Street to County State Aid Highway 3, all with funds from the highway construction budget. Also approved a payment of $22,363 to Everstrong Construction for bridge replacement on County State Aid Highway 11 over the South Fork Crow River with funds from the highway construction budget.

MCLEOD COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO