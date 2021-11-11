Do Just One Thing

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE- This weekend the Ocean City boardwalk will be full of 4-legged friends. Saturday is the Worcester County Humane Society's annual Boardwalkin' For Pets. This is one of the shelter's biggest fundraisers of the year. If you already have a furry friend, you're invited to bring them to hang out on the boardwalk. If you're looking to add an addition to the family, the humane society will have adoptable dogs to meet.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO