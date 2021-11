The Super Smash Bros. games are massively popular. Ever since the game first came out on the Nintendo 64, players have been duking it out with iconic video game characters. We’ve seen some clone titles come out to compete against the franchise. But so far, none has quite topped the work Masahiro Sakurai and his team developed. Now this legendary developer has left some uncertainty of what the future may hold for Super Smash Bros. During a recent interview with Famitsu, the developer unveiled he’s uncertain what the future may hold. We might not see Sakurai continue on with the IP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO