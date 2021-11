A simple bracelet of copper or nickel worn on the wrists of millions of Americans became a symbol of hope and concern for the treatment of prisoners of war in Vietnam. In this 1973 Blade Archive photo, Geneva Beekman, mother of downed Air Force Capt. William Beekman, displayed a bracelet she wore for her son, engraved with his name, rank, and date of capture. She purchased it in August 1972, planning to wear it until he was released. He came home in April 1973 after nine months in captivity.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO