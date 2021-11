Ford-backed upstart EV automaker Rivian exceeded expectations with its IPO filing last week, selling a total of 153 million shares at $78 each and raising $11.9 billion in the process, giving it a fully diluted valuation of $76.4 billion – making it the sixth-largest IPO in U.S. history. On its very first day of trading, the company’s stock rose 29 percent, giving it a value of $86 billion and an implied valuation of $91 billion. However, Rivian’s stock hasn’t cooled off in the days since, doubling in value in just five days and increasing the company’s market valuation to around $150 billion, making Rivian the largest company in the U.S. with zero revenue, according to Bloomberg.

