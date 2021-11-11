CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The letter ‘F’ also gives beauty to our lives

By KENNY MARTIN
wilsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn school we always hated or feared getting an “F” on a paper, report, project or most importantly a report card. As a result, you might not have been a big Fan of the letter “F.” But an “F” isn’t always bad. For example, without the letter “F” we...

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Juneau Empire

Living Growing: It is the joy of giving that will bring our world together

Generosity for me is giving to others that I may have joy. There are times when I feel I do not have enough to give. I am exhausted, tired or strapped for cash. I have learned through meeting some amazing people, that giving is not for others, but for me. It provides joy for my heart, even if it is a smile, a small gift, an act of kindness. Here is a story of how one person got help during a dark time and found joy in giving because she knew what it felt like to receive. Joy works for the giver and the receiver.
JUNEAU, AK
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: A tribute to a life well-lived

It’s fair to say that a lot of us over-50 types take special interest in the obituary section. It’s where we learn about neighbors who’ve moved on – the part of the paper in which we least want to score a mention. We read and silently ponder ... What took so-and-so from the planet? What did they do with their lives before they left? Occasionally we see a familiar face and find the news hits especially hard.
WARRENTON, VA
Sedalia Democrat

Searching for balance in our lives

Balance can be elusive in our lives. People are incredibly busy with a variety of things. Commitments and responsibilities can be overwhelming. The amount of information at our fingertips is almost …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: Give people a choice

No vaccine is 100%, but making people get it or lose their jobs is ridiculous. Let people make up their own minds. It is true you can still get Covid, but it won't be as bad as if you didn't get the shot. If you don't get the shot and you get it you would have wished you got it.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Give Yourself a More Classically Beautiful Look

A lot of women think that being classy requires a lot of money. However, this common belief is not true. Remember, being classy is not only about the clothes you wear but your attitude, as well. In fact, there are numerous ways to be classy while you’re on a budget. To give you a better view, here are some ways to give yourself a more classically beautiful look without spending too much.
APPAREL
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: Open our arms

As World Relief Quad Cities and other agencies prepare to support and aid in the resettlement of Afghan humanitarian refugees, the Quad City community members must also prepare themselves to welcome and accept our new neighbors. Businesses and nonprofits in our community should reflect on their values and practices to ensure that our community is culturally competent and able to help these new members of our community.
MOLINE, IL
retireby40.org

Goodbye to Our Beautiful Cats

Hey, Everyone. I’m going off-topic today because we had a pretty traumatic week at the RB40 household. Lily, our 20-year-old cat, just passed away. On Tuesday, we noticed she stopped eating and drinking. Mrs. RB40 told me Lily ate much less than usual over the previous few days. This is a bad sign. Whenever a cat stops eating and drinking, they’re on a slippery slope. I called around, but couldn’t find a veterinarian that would see her right away. So I took her to the emergency pet hospital nearby. Unfortunately, she had late-stage kidney failure. I’ll talk about this in detail a bit later. We decided to take Lily home so she can spend her last few days in comfort instead of being surrounded by other pets and people she didn’t know. She passed away a few days later and we were all really sad this weekend. We had 3 cats and she lived longest.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Let’s stop changing our clocks

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Why, why, why are we still changing our clocks? Daylight saving time should stay. Here are some reasons why:. Parents dealing with children and pets can remain on their schedule. Outdoor activities, such...
wilsonpost.com

Joe Dubin: A letter to mom on the perfect day

From the moment my daughter came into this world, my mother would always talk about that day I would walk her down the aisle. My mom adored her little girl but as life would have it, my mother passed away and never got to see the moment she so vividly talked about.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
The Post and Courier

Letter: Thank you for supporting our cause

PEO Chapter P of Aiken wants to thank you for the generous publicity you gave our chapter for our major fundraiser, The Old Bags Bazaar, which was held Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Aiken County Historical Museum. This was the second event of its kind and our proceeds far surpassed our first event. A large part of our success is publicity. The Aiken Standard stepped up to the plate and gave us more exposure than we ever expected. Another reason for our success was the willingness of the downtown and surrounding merchants to display our posters announcing our event. It's this kind of teamwork which makes Aiken such a unique and wonderful place to live.
AIKEN, SC
psychologytoday.com

Our Conveniently Lonely Lives

Convenience and the maximizing of individual preferences are quite alluring. Many people are unwilling to prioritize their long-term development over short-term convenience. Keep your values in line as convenience beckons. This is part two of an eight-part series published over eight consecutive weeks. A work colleague from Pakistan once told...
SOCIETY
US Magazine

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Motherhood Plans Are On ‘Pause,’ Talks Charity Efforts With Vitafusion and WhyHunger

All about the timing! Tiffany Haddish‘s journey to become a mother has already taught her a very important lesson — going at your own pace. “I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” Haddish, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting her partnership with Vitafusion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Telling the truth about the way we live now

Laura Pritchett: 'We need stories that fashion new narratives about ecological wisdom for our future.'Evonne lives in a fire lookout in Oregon, and since I meet with these graduate students on Zoom, we've all seen snippets of her life, including the dizzying moments when she leaps up to scan for fires while holding her tablet. At these moments, we're treated to a rollercoaster tumble of trees and sky before she settles back down, unless, of course, her tablet overheats, in which case we are put into her fridge, and we get the view from there. Boring classes, these are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
INFORUM

Letter: Our children deserve better

No one is "for" abortion. It's about individual choice. A person's choice. Just as "persons" are declaring it's their choice about wearing a mask and getting a vaccine. The claim is it's their right to individual freedom. So, it's your individual right to cause others to become infected with COVID...
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy