The letter ‘F’ also gives beauty to our lives

Hey, Everyone. I’m going off-topic today because we had a pretty traumatic week at the RB40 household. Lily, our 20-year-old cat, just passed away. On Tuesday, we noticed she stopped eating and drinking. Mrs. RB40 told me Lily ate much less than usual over the previous few days. This is a bad sign. Whenever a cat stops eating and drinking, they’re on a slippery slope. I called around, but couldn’t find a veterinarian that would see her right away. So I took her to the emergency pet hospital nearby. Unfortunately, she had late-stage kidney failure. I’ll talk about this in detail a bit later. We decided to take Lily home so she can spend her last few days in comfort instead of being surrounded by other pets and people she didn’t know. She passed away a few days later and we were all really sad this weekend. We had 3 cats and she lived longest.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO