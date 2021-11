At a time where our nation is more divided than ever, there’s one group of people that seems to remain unified and almost immune to this division--our military men and women. While just .4% of our population is currently serving on active duty and 7.3% are veterans, they have critical training that our entire country can learn from about how to get along with each other, regardless of differences. Eric Rittmeyer, author of "The Emotional Marine : 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You," joined us to share some of the techniques the military uses to continually complete their mission and that you can use too:

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO