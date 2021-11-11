Pet of the Day: Simone

Bandit is our pup of the week! He is about 2 years old and is a Plot Hound mix. He was a transfer from a local shelter that found him as a stray. He was very skinny and scared but has opened up and become a way happier dog. He is still a little shy but once he gets used to his environment, he is a huge love bug.
Purrhaps there should be a “Feline Mother of the Year” award because the maternal bond is so strong with certain Mama cats and their kittens that Mama puts herself in danger or even risks her life to protect her babies. Maia and Marigold both joined Last Hope’s 2021 cat adoption program with their kittens, and both could be contestants vying for this coveted award.
Adopted: Buff, Xochitl, and Meeko from Pima Animal Care Center, Buddy, Boun and Peter from Rescue Me Tucson. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to...
KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Wednesday November 10 is Wilson, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Wilson can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
Trinity Ramirez, freshman Coordinated Admission Program student, has attended two doggy days events making sure to match up with Henley both times. Ramirez saw the events posted on the UTA events calendar, attending in hopes to de-stress. “He's probably the craziest,” Ramirez said. “A lot of them are calm and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Heather, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old lab mix who is super sweet and still has puppy playfullness. Staff says she is scared in her kennel. She loves pets and gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
DAWSON, GA – We have another couple of pets today! They are a bonded pair, and simply adore each other. Peanut and Buddy were adopted together. They are both fixed and up to date on vaccines. Peanut is a petite female black and white tuxedo. Buddy is a big boy and a brown tabby. They were so happy until their pet-mom developed health problems.
MOULTRIE, GA – Jefferson and Nola are in urgent need of adoption! The Humane Society of Moultrie Colquitt County is full. There is no more space for intakes. The two dogs came in together in September and have yet to find their forever family. Nola is a 2-year-old Pit mix. He does well with other dogs and doesn’t bother cats. He knows basic commands and walks well on a leash.
MOULTRIE, GA – During a recent adoption event, this beautiful girl was visited many times, but for whatever reason a match just couldn’t be made. So, the Humane Society of Moultrie-Colquitt County is extending their event pricing for the beautiful Shelley. We just know the right family is out there!
The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
This pet is more unique than your average cat or dog! Tom Dock of Noah’s Animal Hospital celebrated Fancy Rat and Mouse Day with us by teaching us about pocket pets and bringing in three little rats for us to play with. Long considered pests for most of human history,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you find yourself becoming stressed? What if you could bring yourself down with the simple act of petting a dog? Our friend Samantha Lane, owner of Origami Day, stopped by the studio to explain why taking a break is so important.
