Last week Adobe released After Effects 2022, which includes a number of new features that massively improve performance. I’m not sure how to gauge the attention this new release has received so far. On one hand, the launch of AE 2022 coincided with the Adobe MAX online conference, which was full of interviews, update information and demonstrations. But for anyone who didn’t tune in – and honestly, I feel like that’s the vast majority of average After Effects users – then they might not even be aware that AE 2022 is out.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO