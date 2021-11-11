CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

One restaurant has been a part of our family. Now we mourn its passing | Jay Rayner

By Jay Rayner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHQcL_0ctSj9H300
Jay Rayner iilustration November 2021 OFM Illustration: Sarah Tanat-Jones/The Observer

My family has suffered a great loss. We will still have our memories, of course, each one suffused with a warm glow. But the source of those memories? After 35 years, that has gone. We have lost our family’s restaurant: the one that was so much more than somewhere to eat out. It was where my wife and I went before the kids arrived, and when those kids were young, and when a treat was needed, and when a treat wasn’t needed, and in the last days before every Christmas, when gifts would be exchanged with the lovely staff. It was our restaurant. Farewell then to Y Ming , the brilliant, eclectic Chinese on Greek Street in London’s Soho which, after 35 years, finally closed its doors at the end of last month.

Lots of families have somewhere like this, a place where generations of customers and generations of staff accompany each other down the years. Each navigates the vagaries of fashion. Because a restaurant where families grow up together is never really about what’s new. They are about what’s reliable and what’s familiar and what makes you feel cared for. They are an extra room in the extended family home.

My wife and I first stumbled into Y Ming one night while out in Soho many years ago. On the other side of Shaftesbury Avenue were the clattering Chinese restaurants of Gerrard Street, in those days banging out rough-hewn versions of Cantonese favourites, with service which was, shall we say, brisk. Here at Y Ming there were carpets, and jade green walls and staff who seemed pleased to see us. Stay awhile. There were northern Chinese dishes I’d never before encountered: the Tibetan lamb or the shredded duck with winter greens, or the melting folds of double-cooked pork in hot pot. The latter came with a citation announcing it was beloved of both Jonathan Meades and Matthew Fort, the titans of the restaurant reviewing world which I admired from afar.

I had been going for years when I finally wrote about it almost two decades ago. It was one of the rare occasions when I hesitated. Did I really want to tell the world? Well, yes, I did. They needed to know about the addictive Ming-style deep fried cauliflower. (And it would prove the route to adding my name to the menu next to that double cooked pork dish.) I quickly discovered I was not the only one who thought of Y Ming as his place. It was many people’s place. My publisher announced he was a regular, as did the then editor of the Observer magazine. Once, the two of us turned up together and the head waiter, William Tiger Sin, looked momentarily flummoxed then delighted to see two of his regulars eating together.

But mostly I went just with my family. We measured out the landmarks of our life as a unit with the double-cooked pork and the cauliflower. It was where my boys learned to use chopsticks. It was that place. The owner, Christine Yau, had long been an advocate for Chinatown, and had helped found a Chinese cookery course at Westminster College. But the restaurant was her life’s work. She has only closed now, she told me when we visited one last time in October, because her head chef has had to move on and replacing him would be impossible. So it’s goodbye. There will be a gap in my mental map of London. The door to one of the rooms in our extended house has closed. But we will still have those memories. And so, from the Rayner family to Y Ming, thank you. Thank you, for everything.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Meades
Person
Sarah
Person
Jay Rayner
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Rico, of popular Rico’s Family Restaurant group, passes away

FREEDOM — Efrain “Rico” Carrasco, owner of the Rico’s Family Restaurant group, passed away overnight, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Last night, Rico entered Eternity, and is now in the arms of the Lord,” read the announcement posted on Facebook about 10 a.m. Saturday. “His impact on many of our lives is undeniable, and his words and actions will carry on in all of us as we live the love he shared with everyone around him.”
FREEDOM, WI
orlandoweekly.com

Shin Jung Korean Restaurant is Orlando's phoenix, and its literal rise from the ashes has been well worth the wait

Two years following a fire that rendered the restaurant a "total loss," according to the Orlando Fire Department, mainstay Korean favorite Shin Jung is back in business and better than ever. Orlando Weekly's last review visit to the restaurant still lingers in our archives, but it happened more than 20 years ago, so we felt a visit to the new digs was well overdue.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Marco Pierre White to sell 3D-printed vegan ‘steaks’ in his UK restaurants

Diners will soon be able to eat 3D-printed vegan “steaks” at celebrity chef Marco Pierre White’s restaurants across the UK.White plans to sell the meat alternative, created by Israeli company Redefine Meat, for £20 to £30 at his steakhouses and three other London restaurants, similar price points to their beef counterparts.Redefine Meat uses ingredients including soy and pea protein, beetroot, chickpeas, and coconut fat to make its fake steaks.The company uses 3D printing and artificial intelligence to recreate the muscle fibres of animal meat, producing what it describes as “juicy yet firm” steaks that taste like real beef or lamb.When...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurants#Food Drink#Farewell#Greek#Cantonese#Tibetan
The Independent

‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
ECONOMY
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: One of America’s Best Steakhouses Now Has Its Own Wine Club

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. During the pandemic, many restaurants have met the moment with a business acumen that has helped keep their establishments afloat. Korean steakhouse Cote, led by restaurateur Simon Kim has been among them. One of the country’s top beef emporiums since it opened in New York in 2017, the Michelin-starred Cote transitioned quickly to takeout, while also...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Up North Voice

We are now a blended ‘family’

I grew up with many dogs in my life. Our family was a dog family not a cat family. We tried a cat for a couple of days in the summer when I was 14. The attempt to be a cat family ended when on a 90-degree day during dinner, the cat jumped up on to my shirtless back and sunk all four claws into my back.
PETS
The Guardian

Fossil fuels made our families rich. Now we want this industry to end

Over a century ago, our families were central in unlocking fossil fuels. Government embraced this technological advancement and invested in the infrastructure and production needed for its growth. Our personal histories compel us to publicly acknowledge what we have known for many years: the extraction and burning of fossil fuels is killing life on our planet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy