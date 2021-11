A 20-year-old out to break the cycle of violence that left him fatherless as a baby is leaving behind his own 1-year-old son after being senselessly gunned down. As KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports, Nasir Stewart was shot “multiple times” by an unknown gunman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Commons St. in Pittsburgh. There are no suspects in his death and seemingly no motive for his killing.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO