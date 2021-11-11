CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny but windy Veterans Day in the cards this year for central Pa.

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 20 mph winds will thwart what would have otherwise been a perfect sunny, fall Veterans Day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service is calling for up to 22 mph gusts Thursday. Forecasters said it will be...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Thunderstorms
WGAL

Clear, calm and cold in central Pa.

The winds die down today but it stays chilly in central Pennsylvania. "Winds have really dropped off since yesterday and that's going to be the key to your comfort today – not as blustery," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira. Chilly weather. Temperatures started off in the 20s in some parts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News On 6

Be Ready For A Warm, Windy Day

Gusty south winds will crank up today from 20 to 30 mph in advance of a strong cold front that moves into the state Wednesday morning to midday with north winds, falling temps and a small chance for some light precipitation. As this front exits southeastern OK Wednesday afternoon, colder weather will settle into northeastern OK with a return of morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s for the 2nd half of the week. A surface ridge of high pressure will center across northeastern OK Thursday into early Friday with some locations dropping to or below freezing Friday morning. The ridge exits east Friday as gusty southeast winds return Friday and Saturday with another minor increase in daytime highs before the next front arrives Sunday morning to midday. The Thanksgiving outlook continues to suggest another cold front nearing the state with cooler (colder) weather and a mention for some precipitation near or south of the immediate area Friday.
TULSA, OK
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says a bright and brisk afternoon is ahead. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for parts of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
news9.com

Be Ready For A Warm, Windy Day

Gusty south winds will crank up today from 20 to 30 mph in advance of a strong cold front that moves into the state Wednesday morning to midday with north winds, falling temps and a small chance for some light precipitation. As this front exits southeastern OK Wednesday afternoon, colder weather will settle into northeastern OK with a return of morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s for the 2nd half of the week. A surface ridge of high pressure will center across northeastern OK Thursday into early Friday with some locations dropping to or below freezing Friday morning. The ridge exits east Friday as gusty southeast winds return Friday and Saturday with another minor increase in daytime highs before the next front arrives Sunday morning to midday. The Thanksgiving outlook continues to suggest another cold front nearing the state with cooler (colder) weather and a mention for some precipitation near or south of the immediate area Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
120K+
Followers
52K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy