Sunny but windy Veterans Day in the cards this year for central Pa.

Gusty south winds will crank up today from 20 to 30 mph in advance of a strong cold front that moves into the state Wednesday morning to midday with north winds, falling temps and a small chance for some light precipitation. As this front exits southeastern OK Wednesday afternoon, colder weather will settle into northeastern OK with a return of morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s for the 2nd half of the week. A surface ridge of high pressure will center across northeastern OK Thursday into early Friday with some locations dropping to or below freezing Friday morning. The ridge exits east Friday as gusty southeast winds return Friday and Saturday with another minor increase in daytime highs before the next front arrives Sunday morning to midday. The Thanksgiving outlook continues to suggest another cold front nearing the state with cooler (colder) weather and a mention for some precipitation near or south of the immediate area Friday.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO