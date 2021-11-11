CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spain ready to negotiate with truckers to avoid Christmas strike

By Clara-Laeila Laudette
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pt8gN_0ctSiuGo00

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spain's government is prepared to negotiate with truck drivers and believes a three-day strike called by an industry association in the run-up to Christmas can be averted, two ministers said on Thursday.

"I am convinced that through dialogue and agreement we will be able to overcome this crisis and avoid the strike," Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez said at an event where she announced a 400 million euro ($462.6 million) investment to decarbonise road transport.

That includes subsidies for regional authorities to transform fleets of both passenger and goods vehicles.

While recognising the government was aware of problems faced by the sector, including soaring fuel prices, she said some issues were outside her control.

"Many of their demands go beyond the competence of the ministry, but are instead to do with private relations with companies," she said.

Spain's CETM goods transport association, which called the strike, disagreed. Its secretary general told Reuters government action was fundamental and the Transport Ministry could help the sector function better through regulation.

"We've not received any contact from the government yet... It all stays in nice speeches, but the actions aren't there - we've spent years with these demands," CETM's Jose Maria Quijano said.

Quijano called for a law allowing contracts to be revised following fluctuations in fuel costs - a raw nerve at a time of skyrocketing energy prices - to be made binding to protect truckers, who he said already contribute 19 billion euros annually in fuel taxes to state coffers.

RAIL BOOST

Minister Sanchez also stressed the need to boost rail transport, which will receive 1.7 billion euros in EU recovery funds.

"We must make it possible to conduct a greater proportion of freight transport, which is currently carried by road, by rail," she said, something Quijano said the trucking sector would, as advocates for multi-modal transport, support.

"If rail successfully takes a portion of goods transport, it would only take a small part away from road hauliers - the last mile will always exist," he said. "But they should not put all investment into railways and leave nothing for road upkeep."

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said in a separate interview on Thursday that the government was sensitive to the sector's needs and suggested negotiations should avert the need for industrial action.

CETM announced on Wednesday that its members would strike from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, citing abandonment by the government and exploitative behaviour by clients.

Negotiations over a package of requests presented last year - including prohibiting drivers from loading and unloading merchandise, building safe rest areas and state support in the face of rising fuel prices - have so far not borne fruit.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USA Today

Climate negotiators strike a deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland – Government negotiators from nearly 200 countries have adopted a new deal on climate action after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the language on cutting emissions from coal. Several countries including small island states said they were deeply disappointed by the move to “phase down,”...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

U.N. climate summit heads into extra time as negotiators work to strike deal

GLASGOW, Scotland — The U.N. climate summit has officially blown past its Friday-evening deadline as leaders and negotiators continue to work to strike a deal that could spare the world the most dire effects of global warming. Here’s what to know. Countries continue to debate the rules for carbon markets;...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Swiss father ready to die in climate hunger strike

BERN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Swiss father of three on his eighth day of a hunger strike said on Monday he is willing to starve to death in a bid to make his government take bold action on climate change to safeguard his children's future. Guillermo Fernandez, a 47-year-old...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rail Transport#European Union#The Transport Ministry
104.1 WIKY

Way to avoid Art.16 is to agree on Irish trade, says UK Brexit negotiator

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain will not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday, its negotiator said on arriving for talks with the European Union’s Brexit pointman aimed at overcoming disagreements over trade across the Irish border. Article 16 is a measure allowing for unilateral action by either the EU...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

East Midlands Railway: Strikes to continue after negotiations stall

Train managers and senior conductors are set to strike again in separate disputes about safety, pay and conditions, a union has said. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said negotiations with East Midlands Railway (EMR) failed to resolve ongoing issues. Staff went on strike in the spring and summer...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Brexit trade war would have ‘immediate and devastating’ effect on UK economy, industry warns

British business chiefs have urged Boris Johnson’s government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, warning it could launch a “devastating” trade war in the weeks ahead.Brexit minister Lord Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol remained on the table if “significant gaps” with the EU cannot be bridged, but appeared to seek to calm the row for now. But while Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission negotiator, welcomed the “change in tone” from the UK, Brussels is prepared for immediate retaliatory measures against the UK if No 10...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy