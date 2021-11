FAYETTEVILLE — In losses to Ole Miss and Auburn the Razorbacks looked worn down and weren’t making the plays they did earlier against Texas A&M, Texas and others. Sam Pittman is hoping the bye week combined with the starters only playing the first half two week’s ago in a 45-3 win over UAPB has helped the Hogs get healthy and refreshed. They need to be because a very good Mississippi State team rolls into Fayetteville coming off a big win over No. 12 Kentucky.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO