Fun that’s ferment to be: Expand your home larder, gift your friends with DIY pickling

Orlando Meats chef Eliot Hills is pictured with various jars of pickled and fermented produce at the business in Winter Park.. The ingredients are used used in all manner of ways in their everyday dishes. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

If something is literally thousands of years old, can it also be trendy?

Eliot Hillis laughs.

“I mean, bell-bottoms keep coming back, so why not?”

Hillis is the chef/owner of Orlando Meats (1035 Orlando Ave. in Winter Park), out of which his Salt Forge fermentation collective has been operating since it opened. Hillis and his cohorts are jazzed by preservation. Just about every dish on the menu has a pickle or a ferment as part of its makeup. Sometimes both.

“We like pickles because they naturally either accentuate or complement other flavors,” he explains. “The vinegar, the sour taste, can cut the heavy fat or heavy sweetness of anything.”

The classic Reuben sandwich is a beautiful example, he says, of all things working together.

“With the Russian dressing, you have the sweet. There’s the meat, which is the umami or savory. The cheese is the rounding, fattier thing. And the sauerkraut? It’s sour and crisp.”

Pickles and ferments can add texture, too.

“Just about everybody loves a good, crunchy pickle,” he notes.

So, what’s the difference? With pickling, you are adding acidity. With fermentation, you’re creating it.

“It began across cultures as a way to preserve food, a necessity before refrigeration,” Hillis explains. “It came back into vogue when French nouvelle cuisine became a thing... And in reingratiating ourselves with other food cultures we sort of rediscover these things decade after decade.”

Think just a little — Italian giardiniera, Korean kimchi, Indian dhokla ... kefir, kombucha, injera, herring, sourdough. This roster of pickles and ferments with which we’re already familiar seems endless.

DIY pickling and fermenting not only add color, texture and flavor to your own larder but also make beautiful, personal gifts your friends and family will love. The process, says Hillis, is something on which people get easily hooked.

“No matter how far away we get from the farm,” he says, “people still love the satisfaction of doing good work... We’re often unfulfilled when it comes to metropolitan life — I love the city, but it does have a certain sterility to it — and there is an ennui that often comes with working at a desk. So much so that people now frolic to do things like apple picking for fun.”

Whether you head out to the farms for such pleasures — strawberry season, for example, is just about upon us in Central Florida — or hit your local farmers market or grocery store for fresh produce — the processes of pickling and fermenting are fulfilling and mercifully screenless family activities that are both fun and educational. Surveying the farm-borne bounty and the empty jars on the counter is soothing. Pickling solo? It’s meditative, with music or without.

Cucumbers, eggplant, daikon, peaches — literally anything can be transformed by the salt and/or natural flora that exists all around us. One taste of the Osprey Tavern’s smoked salmon fish dip — accompanied by pickled mustard seeds — sent me running home to pickle my own. They are delicious on pretty much everything, from elegant charcuterie boards to slapped-together egg salad sandwiches.

Pickled endive, which Hillis says mimics the flavor of Dijon mustard, is a favorite. Corn, too, which can be fermented off the cob, kimchi-style, chopped into on-husk rounds (hello, bloody mary garnish!) or by the cob.

“You can throw them on the grill and char them up to pair with heavy meats,” he says.

And as the holiday season approaches, you might want to consider these humble, colorful foodie favorites as the perfect personal gifts, neat and beautiful in stockings, small crates or simply presented: a jar with a bow on it, with something nourishing and delicious — and patiently, personally crafted — inside.

The basics

Neither pickling nor fermenting require very many ingredients: water and/or vinegar, salt and/or sugar and whatever spices and aromatics please the maker. If pickling fruit (Suggestions: papaya, strawberries, blueberries, plums, peaches, supremed oranges) add 1/4 cup sugar to this pickling recipe. Use firm, unripened fruit for best results.

Basic pickling

Ingredients

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup kosher salt (Suggested vegetables: cucumbers, radishes, Brussels sprouts, corn, daikon, cauliflower, carrots, etc.)

10 cloves garlic, crushed

3 bay leaves

2 sprigs thyme (nice sub: small bunch tarragon)

1 cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon each of fennel, caraway, peppercorns, allspice, celery seed and mustard seed

3 cups ice

Directions

Add apple cider vinegar, salt and spices to saucepot and bring to boil. Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes. Add ice to arrest cooking. While ice is melting, arrange items to be pickled in 2-quart jar, then fill with cooled liquid and seal. Let stand for 2-3 days in cool, dry place, then move to refrigerator.

Basic fermenting

Ingredients

1 gallon cool water

2/3 cup kosher salt

6 cloves garlic, crushed

3 bay leaves

2 sprigs thyme

1 heavy pinch each of fennel, caraway, coriander, allspice and peppercorns

Directions

Dissolve salt in water. Add garlic and all spices. Place items to be fermented into 2-quart jars (should fill 3-4) Fill jars with liquid to cover. Store in cool, dark place and check daily. Look for bubbles and a change in color before tasting. Taste every couple of days until desired ferment/flavor has been reached. Transfer to refrigerator.