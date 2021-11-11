CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Surviving Supercon’ review: So you wanna put together a fan convention?

By Nathaniel Muir
 5 days ago
Surviving Supercon is more than just a documentary about the madness of attending a fan convention. It goes behind the scenes in organizing and running one. Despite the scale of the event, the film ends up being a personal tale of two people. It would be easy to document the zaniness...

metaflix.com

Psst, Hey You, Wanna Watch ‘Batman’ Fight ‘Predator’

I know, that match up would usually be illegal due to copyright law, but fortunately for us, fanfilms from over twenty years ago don’t care about copyright laws. In this short film, we don’t just see Batman fight a Predator, but both their respective adversaries too. Joker and a Xenomorph do interact and it goes about as well as you’d think.
MOVIES
