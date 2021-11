COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day would prefer to allow both quarterback Kyle McCord and running back Evan Pryor to take a redshirt this season. Both true freshmen have played in four games. If neither plays another snap, they will not use a season of eligibility. However, it cannot be ruled out that one or both might be needed to help Ohio State win games in 2021.

