The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is currently meeting in Glasgow. Better known as COP26, this is a global meeting of government and business leaders to address the challenge of rising temperatures and carbon emissions. With the UK in the chair, it is hoped that it will be a significant opportunity for agreement, focus and action towards 2050 targets of net-zero emissions.

