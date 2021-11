As Russell Wilson makes his big return to Seattle just in time for Packers vs Seahawks, cheeseheads everywhere are hoping Aaron Rodgers can make his return as well, following a bumpy night in Kansas City that handed the Pack just their second loss of the season. Gil and J.J. have some observations they want to share about Jordan Love’s first performance and why some of the things they saw concern them about this game even if Rodgers is the starter.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO