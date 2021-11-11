Home of the Week: 37110 Snickersville Turnpike, Purcellville

Add Excitement to Your Holidays with Choose and Cut Christmas Trees. There are many different ways you can get a live Christmas tree. If you own property, you may be able to cut down one of your own trees to use. You can also go to one of the more than 50 Christmas tree lots that sell trees during the holiday season. However, one thing that people find out when they visit Lenoir & the NC foothills during the holiday season is that we also have places where you can choose and cut Christmas trees for the ultimate holiday experience for the entire family.

LENOIR, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO