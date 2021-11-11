CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

Home of the Week: 37110 Snickersville Turnpike, Purcellville

By Horus Alas halas@loudountimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 5-bed, 4-bath historic home with more than 4,000 square feet of space was built in 1840, by the same owner who started the Philomont General Store in 1843. Sitting on 1.6 acres of land with a price tag of $800,000, realtor Joy Thompson with Atoka Properties said the property is...

