Rockingham County, NH

Letter: Global COVID-19 vaccine access must be a priority

By CASSIDY JENSEN -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Over 5 million people have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of a vaccine has been pertinent in the ability to battle the coronavirus. While we have...

www.concordmonitor.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Cooperate to end COVID-19

I’d like to talk about COVID-19 on the political side of the pandemic. I read and hear many talk about their “rights” being violated due to government overreach; mandating what we should do, and how their civil liberties are being violated. “We should be free to decide when and where we choose to wear masks, and not be told we must ... our liberties as U.S. citizens should prevail over what government tells us to do.”
Fortune

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine’s long-delayed global rollout will start in Indonesia, fueling hope for more equitable distribution

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Monday, U.S. vaccine maker Novavax announced that Indonesia has approved its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first country to authorize Novavax’s jab in the delayed global rollout of the long-awaited vaccine. The...
Cleveland.com

Ohio members of Congress can act to reduce global COVID-19 vaccine disparities

As American citizens, we are distressed about the discrepancy between COCID-19 vaccines available in the United States versus globally. Disparity in vaccination rates highlight a “vaccine apartheid” where countries like the United States have excess vaccines while low- and-middle-income countries may not be vaccinated until 2022-24. This can lead to new variants and deaths.
Council on Foreign Relations

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Visualizing a Year of Global Progress and Inequity

It’s been almost a year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved, and half of the world is at least partly vaccinated. What’s getting in the way of wider distribution?. The first year of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been marked by impressive efforts in scores of countries but also a...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pfizer vaccine eligibility opens to children under 12 as global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 5 million

Kids ages 5 to 11 will now be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendation Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had already approved the release of these vaccines to young children, but in order for them to be authorized for use, the CDC had to formally recommend them.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Governments must stop vaccine cost secrecy

Globally affordable COVID-19 vaccines will not be accessible until governments stop allowing vaccine companies to keep their manufacturing costs secret, according to a new paper published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. Billions in funding from taxpayers and governments in countries including the US and European Union...
contagionlive.com

A Community and Academic Partnership Enables Greater COVID-19 Vaccine Access

Loma Linda University worked with local leaders to help promote equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in Black communities. Social determinants, a legacy of distrust, and inequities have all been challenges for people of color in the delivery of health care. And these factors have translated to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
AMA

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and up: What doctors must know

What’s the news: Children 5–11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accepted the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to recommend the use of the vaccine for the estimated 28 million 5–11-year-olds in the U.S. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine for children on Friday, based on the determination that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks in this population.
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA

Geneva [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA). The WHO chief noted in a press briefing on Friday that six times more COVID-19...
Medscape News

Increase in infections, Vaccine Mandatory for Children, and Restrictions for the Unvaccinated: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, despite criticism from the doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA), the Government is making the COVID-19 jabs mandatory for NHS staff in England from April. The move follows compulsory vaccination in England’s care sector. This is coming at a time that a majority of health leaders are worried about the NHS reaching a "tipping point." They believe staff shortages across the NHS are putting patient safety and care at risk. Earlier in the week, the regulator MHRA has approved the first oral antiviral for COVID-19, molnupiravir (Lagevrio), which is recommended to be taken immediately after a positive COVID-19 test and within 5 days of symptoms onset. A gene that doubles the risk of respiratory failure and death from COVID-19 has been identified in 60% of South Asians but only 15% of Europeans, which might help explain the excess deaths in some ethnic groups over others. In another study, around 1 in 5 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 don’t develop anti-N antibodies. Also, in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, the use of warfarin compared with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), was shown to be associated with a lower risk of developing SARS-Cov-2 infection. COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 33,000 per day at a rate of 379.4 per 100,000 population. Deaths have continued to rise but there has been a 7.8% decrease in hospital admissions. So far, 79.8% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a 3.9% increase in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.
Concord Monitor

Committee on vaccines issues report on mandates

The special legislative committee examining state immunization and medical intervention policy has signed off on a final report that takes aim at vaccine mandates. The two-page report was issued shortly after the committee completed its second hearing of public testimony. That testimony was overwhelmingly critical of how the government —...
Fox News

Western states expand COVID-19 booster access

California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation's most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge...
