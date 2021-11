Part of the reason people are losing faith in state government is, no doubt, how the Free Staters are creating lousiness and the GOP “centrists” (however few) are enabling it. The “no government is good government” mentality of the Free Staters is not just dangerous, it’s plain, old selfish. Selfishness is not an American virtue. Where I am in northern part of the state, people want to participate in the public dialogue about how we can be better, more inclusive and more open to substantive debate. I suppose that’s true in the southern part of the state, too. The difference os we here in the north don’t get the same opportunity to participate in that public discussion.

CARROLL COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO