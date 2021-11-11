To have a fighting chance, Magic must come out swinging from opening tip

It’s hard to find a silver lining in a 33-point loss but for a young team like the Orlando Magic, there are lessons even in the most dismal of outcomes.

The Brooklyn Nets, led by future Hall of Famers in Kevin Durant and James Harden, made quick work of them Wednesday, turning an early 5-point lead into a double-digit disaster, 123-90.

It was the most points allowed by the Magic since the opener against San Antonio Spurs and their most lopsided loss since falling 132-96 to the Boston Celtics on May 5 last season.

Durant had 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting while Harden had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

“These young guys have to go through this experience and understand that every night the team in that other locker room laces them up the same way you do,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You can respect your opponent but understand that you’ve got to come out fighting just the same way.

“You come out, you battle first, hit first, aggression and wherever the chips fall, that’s where they fall but you got to make sure you give yourself a chance by fighting all night long.”

Magic rookies Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs spent much of the game battling Durant and Harden, a pair of league MVPs.

“These are the experiences they’re going to have to go through in order for us to grow, to get better, to understand exactly what it takes in order to keep getting better every single night no matter whom you play against,” said Mosley.

The was the ninth loss in 12 games for the Magic, the sixth double-digit loss and the first time they’ve lost by more than 20 points since being blown out by the New York Knicks 121-96 on Oct. 22.

The Magic had been playing better defense, holding their previous four opponents to 97.8 points per game.

That, however, wasn’t the case against the Nets, who shot 50.5%, including a blistering 68.4% in the second quarter when they scored 37 points to stretch their lead to 65-53 at the half. The Magic, meanwhile, struggled from the floor, shooting 38% overall. They were 4-for-33 from 3 (12.1%) compared to Brooklyn’s 16-for-37 (43.2%).

Brooklyn’s roster reads like a who’s-who of former all-stars, including Durant, Harden, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap. The latter three are past their primes and no longer play consistently at that level, but they can be strong complementary pieces.

“A lot of these young guys have never really played that level of an experienced team, especially with all the older guys they have,” said Orlando backup guard Terrence Ross. “It was a good teaching point. To understand how to play certain guys, especially with older guys who are like KD and James and the guys who are more solidified scorers. It was a tough one, but we will learn from it.”

Ross finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Most NBA teams will be more experienced than the Magic. They’ll have upcoming games with the likes of the East finalist Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 15), Brooklyn again (Nov. 19) and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks twice (Nov. 20 and 22) — all on the road.

Center Mo Bamba said the Magic will get back to work with renewed focus.

“We must watch the film and put in some good work, whether it’s on our bodies or whether it’s on a court,” said Bamba, who had 14 points and 9 rebounds. “We just have got to compete. We got to come out there to have that hit-first mentality.”

