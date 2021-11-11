CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Key dates in the end of white rule in South Africa

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK5tT_0ctSfgyp00

Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (F.W.) de Klerk, who negotiated the end of white minority rule and a peaceful transfer of power to a Black-led government, died on Thursday aged 85.

Here is a timeline of key dates in the history of apartheid white rule in South Africa:

1948 - Apartheid, the Afrikaans word for separateness, was launched as a political concept by the white National Party (NP) in the run-up to the 1948 general election. It won popular support from white voters who wanted to maintain their dominance over the Black majority.

1950 - The government adopted key laws underpinning apartheid rule. The four main racial groups had to live in separate areas, all children had to be registered by race at birth, and sex between whites and other races was outlawed.

1960 - Sixty-nine unarmed Black protesters were killed by police during a protest at Sharpeville in the Transvaal. In the same year the government declared the African National Congress (ANC) and the hardline Pan-Africanist Congress illegal.

1961 - South Africa became a republic and left the Commonwealth. The ANC, then operating underground, launched a guerrilla campaign.

1964 - Nelson Mandela and seven others were sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island, off Cape Town, on charges of conspiracy and sabotage.

1984 - President P.W. Botha cautiously moved to dismantle some apartheid laws, and announced the repeal of the ban on sex and marriage between whites and other races, following nationwide anti-apartheid rioting in townships.

1989 - F.W. de Klerk replaced Botha as president.

1990 - Around 30 banned groups, including the ANC, were legalised. Nelson Mandela released from prison.

1991 - Apartheid laws and racist restrictions were repealed and power-sharing talks started between the state and 16 anti-apartheid groups.

1993 - De Klerk apologised for apartheid for the first time, and said he deeply regretted the loss of freedom and dignity inflicted on Black people. In the same year Mandela and de Klerk were awarded the Nobel peace prize.

1994 - South Africa held its first all-race election. The ANC won by a landslide and Mandela was inaugurated as the country's first Black president.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Africa shuns beauty queen for refusing boycott of Miss Universe in Israel

The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the pageant organisers refused to pull out of next month’s Miss Universe contest in Israel, despite calls for a boycott to show support for Palestinians. The move comes after pro-Palestine groups demanded that Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in October, and the Miss South Africa organisers cancel their participation in protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.The appeal to boycott the pageant has also gained support from country’s the ruling African National Congress party and several trade union groups.In a statement on Sunday, South...
WORLD
BBC

COP26: South Africa hails deal to end reliance on coal

South Africa is set to receive $8.5bn (£6.2bn) to help end its reliance on coal in a deal announced at the COP26 climate summit. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called it a "watershed moment". The country is currently a major emitter of greenhouse gases as a result of its addiction to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Black People#Whites#Mandela And De Klerk#Afrikaans#National Party#Np#Anc#Pan Africanist Congress#Commonwealth
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Africa

With nearly a third of the world’s mineral resources, significant energy reserves, abundant arable land and the fastest growing population of any continent, Africa represents a special opportunity for investors seeking exposure to under-developed economies. However, unstable national governments and … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Africa appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Why are people protesting in Cuba?

Cuban dissidents declared they would march through the streets on Monday in protest against the government’s harsh response to massive demonstrations this summer.Members of Archipiélago, a 35,000-strong Facebook group that has led the call for protests, announced a "Civic March for Change" on 15 November and demanded "rights for all Cubans" and the release of political prisoners.More than 1,000 people were arrested and 659 are still in jail following mass protests in July, according to the civil rights group Cubalex. Demonstrators sought an end to food and medicine shortages and wider civil liberties, with many calling for the resignation of...
PROTESTS
AFP

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability

Tunisian olive farmer Ali Fileli looked out over his parched fields and crushed a lump of dry, dusty earth in his hand. "I can't do anything with my land because of the lack of water," he said. Fileli is just one of many farmers who have been left high and dry by increasingly long and intense droughts across North Africa. "When I started farming with my father, there was always rain, or we'd dig a well and there would be water," said the 54-year-old, who farms around 22 hectares (54 acres) of land near the northern city of Kairouan.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Aboriginal groups criticise Australian state's heritage bill

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Resource-rich Western Australia state on Wednesday unveiled a long-awaited bill aimed at protecting Indigenous heritage, but drew immediate fire from Aboriginal groups because a government minister will keep final say over development decisions. Indigenous heritage protection has become a hot button issue since miner Rio...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
Reuters

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs in mid-Dec

WELLINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Domestic borders around New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. Auckland is the epicentre of an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant of the...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy