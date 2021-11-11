CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Pet Project 2021: Animals available for adoption in Massachusetts on Nov. 11

By Elizabeth Román
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Note: While most shelters have closed their doors to the public many are still meeting prospective adopters through appointments. Please visit the shelter’s website or call to get information on adoption or fostering an animal at this time. Through Pet Project MassLive showcases pets available for adoption at shelters...

