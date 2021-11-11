Pet Project 2021: Animals available for adoption in Massachusetts on Nov. 11

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, to Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., “Plant Healthcare,” led by Ken Gooch. This program focuses on factors that affect plant health care, including insects, diseases, pathogens, and abiotic influences. Basic diagnostic techniques will be taught. Learn to minimize potential problems through proper site preparation, plant selection and placement. Managing problems using biological, chemical, and cultural techniques will be discussed with a focus on integrated pest management. Cost is $145 members, $210 nonmembers; On Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Seasonal Cards in Dry Brush Watercolor.” This holiday card workshop will focus on using dry brush watercolor to replicate the colors and the form of the Season’s Flora. Work with seasonal plants such as poinsettias, Ivy, or Laurel. Dry brush is a watercolor painting technique used in traditional botanical illustration. The method involves a “skin” of dried paint on the palette and a small, slightly damp brush. Techniques to be covered: color mixing and layering, working from light to dark, adding fine detail, using a dry brush. Create botanical tints for the base layer, which will generate shape by adding a luminous shadow. Cost is $95 members, $110 nonmembers; Wednesday Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join in for an afternoon of garden inspired crafts. This class is appropriate for ages 7-12. Use botanical materials to create crafts to give as gifts or enjoy at home. Each week work with a new material from natural dyes to preserved plants, to beeswax. Cost $65 members, $85 nonmembers. To register for these programs, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

