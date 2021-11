Everything is design. As much as the future is happenstance, it needs to be designed or eventually designed for. This year, Austin Design Week adopts the theme “futuring,” acknowledging the action of creating the future — instead of simply waiting for it. From November 8-12, attendees are invited to 80 free events across Austin and online, taking form in the shape of panels, classes, workshops and mixers.

