CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Remembering and honoring those who served

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! This Veterans Day, the nation is honoring all who served in the military, past and present. If you're in the parts of the Pacific Northwest, you're in for a walloping of heavy rain. And, it's that time of year again: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be felled, ready for its journey to becoming a New York City icon.

It's Steve and Jane , with Thursday's news.

🎖 New this morning: The Army's top officer for personnel, Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, plans to travel to Tuskegee, Alabama, and honor the Tuskegee Airmen as he pushes for greater diversity in the ranks.

🛣 Racism along this historic Maryland route was rampant. Then students helped ignite change. The latest installment of "Seven Days of 1961" looks back at Nov. 11, 1961, when hundreds of students drew attention to segregated restaurants along a popular travel route .

🔴 F.W. de Klerk , who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died. He was  85.

🌏 "We're just at the beginning": Great Lakes coastal communities have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars to address damage caused by climate change. Experts say repair costs could climb to $2 billion.

🔵 Alec Baldwin has been sued following the "Rust" film set tragedy that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , consumer travel reporter Eve Chen looks back at buffalo soldiers and how they helped shape America’s national parks . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

It's Veterans Day

First recognized as Armistice Day in 1919, the origins of Veterans Day go back to the end of World War I. The date marks when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end war hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. At the time, Nov. 11, 1918 was regarded as the end of "the war to end all wars," according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day and in 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law that changed the name to its current form: "Veterans Day" – shifting the holiday's focus from the original dedication of World War I veterans to veterans of all wars.

🎖 Is it OK to say "Happy Veterans Day" or 'Thank you for your service'? Here's what veterans say .

🎖 Where can veterans get free food on Veterans Day? IHOP, Denny's, Wendy's, Applebee's and more .

🎖 More Veterans Day discounts : Deals at Walgreens, Kohl's, Staples; plus a free haircut and car wash .

🎖 Many businesses will close their doors: Here is what will be open and closed on Veterans Day. Are stocks trading Thursday?

Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial continues after heated day in court

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumes Thursday, a day after jurors saw moments seldom seen in a courtroom: The accused killer cried on the stand, the judge berated a prosecuting attorney, and the defense asked for a mistrial. Rittenhouse broke down as he described the events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that led to him fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year. Rittenhouse is also accused of murdering Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself ," Rittenhouse testified. Legal experts say while the jury wasn't present for all the theatrics of Wednesday's events, the day's proceedings could prove crucial in determining his fate.

⚖️ Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse deserves an award for his melodramatic performance on the witness stand, writes Carli Pierson , an attorney and a USA TODAY Opinion writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFGhB_0ctSfSZX00
Kyle Rittenhouse cries while giving testimony COURT TV

Atmospheric river to wallop Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

Another round of heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday, thanks to an atmospheric river that's forecast to hit the region. The heavy rain will create areas of flash flooding and urban areas, roads and small streams will be the most vulnerable, primarily in Washington and Oregon, the National Weather Service said. The storm could drop nearly a month's worth of rain in some areas. The firehose of moisture is expected to wobble northward into Washington through the day on Thursday, potentially expanding the flooding threat into places like Olympia, Tacoma and Seattle, AccuWeather said. Because of the already saturated soils, this added rain will put western Washington under the threat of landslides, the weather service warned.

Newsmakers in their own words: Mickey Guyton introduced by Black student sent home over braided hair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rSow_0ctSfSZX00
Faith Fennidy arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Nashville. Associated Press photo; USA TODAY Life graphic

Acclaimed country artist Mickey Guyton performed "Love My Hair" from her debut album alongside Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards Wednesday night at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

The song was inspired by the story of Faith Fennidy , a Black student in Louisiana who was sent home from school in 2018 after being told that her braided hair violated the school's policy. The story resonated with Guyton, who previously sang of the racism she encountered as a child in Texas on "Black Like Me." Ahead of their performance, Guyton, Spencer and Edwards were proudly introduced by Fennidy.

4 astronauts expected to dock at the International Space Station

Four NASA and SpaceX astronauts launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center late Wednesday, kicking off a roughly day-long trek to the International Space Station. Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Matthias Maurer marked their first day in space after the Crew Dragon capsule began flying on its own 12 minutes after launch. "It was a great ride. Better than we imagined," Chari said. Maurer, a 51-year-old materials science engineer from Germany, became the 600th person in space. In total, the astronauts will spend about six months on science experiments and station maintenance and are slated to dock with the ISS Thursday. Their mission – known as Crew-3 – got off to a rocky start due to inclement weather and a minor medical issue .

Fact check: Let's clear up a few things

The claim: An image shows a news report in the "Minneapolis Red-Star Tribune" about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking to eliminate farms. Our rating: Altered. The "Red-Star Tribune" is not a real news publication, and there is no evidence she ever made the comments in the post.

The claim: Ads from other countries encourage support for Americans experiencing food insecurity. Our rating: False ❌

The claim: USA TODAY's experts are checking subscribers' facts. All you need to do is send us a text. Our rating: True. To learn how to get your facts checked, click here.

The claim: An image shows Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk standing next to a robot he built as a child. Our rating: Altered. The original photo featured three young boys, none of whom were Musk. An artist digitally altered the photo to include the robot.

The claim: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently was arrested in the affluent suburb of Scarsdale, New York. Our rating: False ❌

The claim: Navy SEALs recently raided a cargo ship "full of smuggled children." Our rating: False ❌

🔵 Did you know we've got a whole newsletter just devoted to fact checks? Get the real story by signing up here.

Tree heading to New York's Rockefeller Center will be cut down

It's that time of year again: A tree that measures at over 70 feet tall will soon make its way to New York City's Rockefeller Center for the holidays. This year's tree, a Norway spruce estimated to be about 85 years old, will be cut down in Maryland Thursday and loaded onto a truck before arriving at the iconic New York City destination on Sunday. The tree will then be prepped and wrapped in 50,000 multi-colored LED lights, which is about five miles of wiring, and topped with a Swarovski crystal star. It will be lit on Dec. 1 and will remain on display at the plaza until Jan. 16.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories Wednesday

📺 Cecily Strong is reflecting on a personal sketch about abortion she performed this weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

🍔 The Mariah Menu: McDonald's next celebrity collaboration may be all you want for Christmas: The fast-food chain is teaming up with Mariah Carey for 12 days of free food .

⚖️ "Presidents are not kings": Former President Donald Trump immediately appealed after a federal judge rejected his request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection .

🎞 Should only Jewish actresses play Jewish roles? Some say Hollywood has a "Jewface" problem .

📸 The CMA Awards are back! See Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Nicole Kidman, and more 📸

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X31kN_0ctSfSZX00
Carrie Underwood Andrew Nelles, Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network

The 55th CMA Awards returned to Nashville Wednesday night, bringing plenty of glamor in their wake. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton were the night's top nominees and performers included Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown .

See our gallery of stars assembling on the big night.

The Daily Briefing is free, but several stories we link to in this edition are subscriber-only. Please support our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Remembering and honoring those who served

Comments / 5

Related
saobserver.com

VETERANS DAY- HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED IN WAR AND PEACETIME

Honoring those who have served our country this veterans day we highlight America’s oldest living WWII vet Lawrence Brooks. Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day 2021 occurs on Thursday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.”
FESTIVAL
Boston Herald

Ferriabough Bolling: Honoring those who serve & sacrifice for our country

Growing up, honoring our service men was a must in Black families like mine. I had seven uncles who served in WWII and Korea before the ruling that siblings could not serve together. One of my uncles, Edward Thomas, was the only Black member of an elite parachute brigade, and a sharpshooter who spoke seven languages fluently. There is a VFW post in Philadelphia named after him. My father-in-law, Royal Bolling Sr., was a highly decorated “buffalo soldier” in World War II.
SOCIETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Eric Church
kiss951.com

North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thefocus.news

Was Satchel Paige in the military? Biden mention sparks confusion

As president Joe Biden addressed US military veterans on Thursday (11 November) at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, one moment from his Veterans Day speech seems to have sparked confusion online. While announcing the birthday of ambassador Donald Blinken, Biden went on to share a story on baseball player Satchel Paige....
MLB
Journal Record

Flags at Oklahoma State University honor those who served country

STILLWATER – Throughout the thousands of American flags posted on the library lawn at Oklahoma State University, there are stories of those who didn’t make it home. Dog tags wrap around each of the 7,068 flags, reminding people who walk by that they are more than just a number on a list. They had names, hometowns, ranks, and most importantly, stories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Veterans Day#Car Wash#New York City#Daily Briefing#Army#The Tuskegee Airmen#Rust#Apple Podcasts#Spotify#Allies
CBS Denver

Colorado Faces Lawsuit For Ban On Native American Mascots At Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – A North Dakota nonprofit is suing Colorado for banning schools from using American Indian mascots. The Native American Guardian’s Association filed the lawsuit in early November. They said SB21-116, which was signed into law in June is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Starting June 1, 2022, the state measure will fine public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 a month for their use of American Indian-themed mascots. (credit: CBS) William Trachman, the lawyer representing the group said the ban unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination, which is why the group is suing several state leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn...
DENVER, CO
signalscv.com

Jennifer Danny | Honoring Those Who Served

This is a story that begins with a brick. There are many bricks that adorn the Veterans Historical Plaza here in our beautiful Santa Clarita Valley. Most of us will never face a battlefield. Most of us will never spend months apart in another country fighting the enemy and preserving our freedom. And most of us go to sleep at night knowing that the people we love are safe and warm. This is not the case for those who sacrifice their lives for the lives of others.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
localsyr.com

Watch: Veterans Voices 2021 – Honoring those who serve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Veterans Voices” honors our nation’s cherished Veterans and all those who currently serve in the military. Dan Cummings and Andrew Donovan share the stories of several Central New York veterans from World War Two through the Vietnam War. After a heartbreaking pause to Honor Flight Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Denver

Dana Rodriguez Named Executive Chef Of Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Award-winning chef and restauranteur Dana Rodriguez will be taking over the kitchen at Casa Bonita. The iconic Colorado landmark was recently purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who promised to improve the food. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will take the role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita and promises a major overhaul of the culinary program that will “improve everything, but change nothing.” Dana Rodriguez (credit: Feed Media) Rodriguez worked her through the ranks of Denver’s top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, before opening two restaurants of her own: Super Mega Bien and Work & Class. Her third – Cantina Loca – opening in late 2021. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “This is a dream come true,” says Rodriguez in a statement. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Tesla
Riverhead News-Review

Just Saying: Steamy days in Vermont

When it comes to sandwiches, the number one at STARs Café probably rates as one of the world’s top productions. The number one (appropriately at the top of the menu board), for those unacquainted, is the turkey club, assembled with turkey, avocado some other stuff, but most important, bacon. Bacon,...
VERMONT STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy