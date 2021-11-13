CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco, Walmart and 17 Other Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

 3 days ago

Thanksgiving Day traditionally marked the start of Black Friday weekend, with many stores open -- and open late -- to accommodate holiday season shoppers. But in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many major retailers announced that they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- and that tradition seems to be carrying over into 2021.

Before you head out to shop this Thanksgiving, be aware that these major retailers will be closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfnAl_0ctSfMWP00

Best Buy

Best Buy announced in June that it would be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, but promises that shoppers will still have plenty of time to score major discounts.

"Last year, thanks to the extraordinary work of our employees, we helped millions of customers with their holiday shopping during Black Friday weekend," the company wrote in a statement, according to CNN. "This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4nUm_0ctSfMWP00

Costco

Costco lists Thanksgiving Day among its holiday closures. Heads up that the warehouse club will also be closed on Christmas Day, so don't plan to grab any (very) last-minute gifts there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ny3b_0ctSfMWP00

Target

Target decided to close its stores on Thanksgiving back in January of this year based on the positive response to its 2020 closure.

"We [...] closed our stores on Thanksgiving Day in order to minimize crowds and help our guests take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season. The response was so positive that we'll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day," the company stated in a corporate blog post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2O6y_0ctSfMWP00

Walmart

Walmart announced in June that all stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day as a way to show appreciation to its store associates.

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities," Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a corporate statement. "Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T98fE_0ctSfMWP00

Other Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

The following retailers and grocery chains have also confirmed that they will be closed on Nov. 25:

  • Aldi
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Burlington
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  • Macy's
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Sierra
  • Simon Property Group malls
  • Trader Joe's

