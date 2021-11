Listeners of WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning are invited to try to have a chance to guess "What in the World is This" in a new segment being debuted on the show. The Keeler show airs weekdays from 6:00am to 9:00am on WIBX950am and is simulcast on television on WFXV 33. The show can also be heard via our app. Listeners are directed to respond to this post through the messaging on our app.

MARCY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO