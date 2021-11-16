What To Buy at Costco Every Day During Black Friday Weekend

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco will be launching its Black Friday weekend deals online only on Thanksgiving Day (stores will be closed, but the deals will be available in-store Nov. 26-29) and releasing a new set of deals on Cyber Monday.

Here are the best deals on tech, jewelry and more that you'll be able to shop that weekend.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: MSI Prestige 14-Inch 1080p Laptop

  • Regular price: $1,299.99
  • Sale price: $999.99

The biggest laptop markdown available is on this MSI Prestige laptop , which will be marked down $300. This deal is available online only.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Dell Inspiron 27-Inch 1080p Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop

  • Regular price: $1,499.99
  • Sale price: $1,299.99

If you prefer a desktop, this Dell Inspiron All-in-One desktop computer is the best deal, with a markdown of $200 during the holiday weekend. This deal is available online only.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum

  • Regular price: $449.99
  • Sale price: $349.99

Make deep-cleaning your entire home a breeze with the Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum . It will be marked down $100 during Thanksgiving weekend, both online and in stores.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Connected Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack

  • Regular price: $299.99
  • Sale price: $149.99

This rechargeable Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush set comes with one white toothbrush and one white, pink or black toothbrush, and includes wireless charging glasses and USB charging travel cases. The set is available for $150 off online only.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Simply Modern 12-Inch Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress

  • Regular price: $499.99 for queen size
  • Sale price: $399.99

With this online-only deal, you'll save $100 on the Simply Modern Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress , which features gel-infused memory foam and is CertiPUR-US certified.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Round Brilliant 1.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Earring & Necklace Set

  • Regular price: $1,299.99
  • Sale price: $999.99

Wow a loved one with this stunning diamond and white gold earring and necklace set , which will be marked down $300. This jewelry set is available to purchase both online and in warehouse stores.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Ring Alarm 10-Piece Kit

  • Regular price: $229.99
  • Sale price: $129.99

Save $100 in stores and online on this Ring Alarm kit , which includes a base station, keypad, range extender, motion detector and six contact sensors.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: VIZIO M51a-H6 36-Inch 5.1 Channel Home Theater Sound System

  • Regular price: $299.99
  • Sale price: $189.99

This VIZIO home theater sound system will be marked down $110 during the Black Friday sales. The system includes rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer.

Buy on Thanksgiving Weekend: Wine Enthusiast 155-Bottle Wine Cellar

  • Regular price: $2,399.99
  • Sale price: $1,699.99

With this online-only deal, you'll save $700 on the Wine Enthusiast 155-Bottle Wine Cellar with VinoView Shelving . The wine cellar can be freestanding or built-in and comes equipped with LED side lighting and a security lock.

Buy on Cyber Monday: LG 55-Inch Class NANO85 Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV

  • Regular price: $799.99
  • Sale price: $699.99

Not only is the LG 55-Inch Class NANO85 Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV marked down $100 during Cyber Monday, but you'll also receive a $70 Costco Shop Card with your purchase. This deal is available online only.

Buy on Cyber Monday: Dell XPS 13 OLED Touchscreen Laptop

  • Regular price: $2,099.99
  • Sale price: $1,699.99

With this online-only Cyber Monday deal, you'll save $400 on the Dell XPS 13 OLED Touchscreen Laptop , which features an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and 32GB of memory.

Buy on Cyber Monday: Round Brilliant 2.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond Platinum Halo Ring

  • Regular price: $9,999.99
  • Sale price: $7,999.99

Planning a holiday proposal? You may want to snag this 2-carat diamond and platinum halo ring during Cyber Monday, when it will be discounted by $2,000.

