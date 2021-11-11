Minnesota AG Joining Hmong Prep Academy Investigation

(Prior Lake, MN) — Prior Lake residents are demanding justice for a high school student who was the subject of a racist video. On Thursday, students and activists gathered outside Prior Lake High School calling on school officials to punish the students responsible for posting the racist video. According to reports, in the clip, a female student is seen on screen, while the voice of another student is heard off screen and both are using racial slurs. At one point, both suggest the student of color take their own life, all while laughing. School officials issued a statement calling the video “disturbing” and promised that the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District will take “appropriate” action. The incident remains under investigation.

