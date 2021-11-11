CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota AG Joining Hmong Prep Academy Investigation

By Ashley Hanley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is joining the investigation into Saint Paul’s Hmong College Preparatory Academy. The school has been under investigation since it lost millions of dollars in investments in 2019....

Deputies Searching For Missing Wisconsin Woman Near Hinckley

(Hinckley, MN) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is searching for a Wisconsin woman who went missing after being seen near Hinckley almost two months ago. Officials say 33-year-old Ashley Miller was reported missing on September 24th when her family found her car she was driving just east of Hinckley. Miller is described as five-foot-nine, 217-pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A 20-thousand-dollar reward is now being offered for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
Protest Held For Prior Lake Student Targeted In Racist Video

(Prior Lake, MN) — Prior Lake residents are demanding justice for a high school student who was the subject of a racist video. On Thursday, students and activists gathered outside Prior Lake High School calling on school officials to punish the students responsible for posting the racist video. According to reports, in the clip, a female student is seen on screen, while the voice of another student is heard off screen and both are using racial slurs. At one point, both suggest the student of color take their own life, all while laughing. School officials issued a statement calling the video “disturbing” and promised that the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District will take “appropriate” action. The incident remains under investigation.
Winona grad joins Minnesota bar

Leah Esterina DeGrazia, formerly of Winona, was sworn into the Minnesota Bar after completing her formal training at the University of Minnesota Law School. The ceremony was held on October 29 and presided over by Lorie Gildea, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Leah is a 2009 graduate of...
Buddy Holly Show Postponed in Mankato

Due to the unforeseen illness of Cast Members, the upcoming November 11-12-13, 2021performances of BUDDY-THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato, MN have been POSTPONED. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After...
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Schools To Require COVID Testing For Unvaccinated Athletes

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minneapolis School District is the first in the state to require unvaccinated athletes to be tested weekly for COVID-19. Individual school districts in Minnesota can decide individually on COVID testing and vaccine requirements. The Minneapolis School Board voted unanimously yesterday to require the testing during a period starting this Monday through March 4th.
Sen. Frentz Earns Energy Award

Chair of the Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus, Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), was presented with the 2021 Energy Efficiency Champion Award from the energy efficiency experts at the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE). This award is given “to recognize outstanding work in innovating and improving cost-effective energy efficiency opportunities in Minnesota.”
Don’t wait until snows–sign-up to receive Mankato snow emergency alerts today

Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
Closures Statewide For Veterans Day

(St. Paul, MN) — Today is Veterans Day and a number of places statewide are closed in honor of the holiday. State officials say all post offices, banks and libraries will be closed. Additionally, all local, state and federal offices will also be closed today. Officials say Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. Parking meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul unless noted on the meter.
Governor Walz Pushing For More Support For Veterans

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is calling for better support for veterans. During a visit to a veterans center in St. Paul on Thursday, Governor Walz and four other state legislators called for better access to mental health care and readjustment services for those who have served. They said they are backing Senator Tina Smith’s proposition which aims to establish more veterans centers across the country. Senator Smith introduced the legislation last week in the Senate.
Fort Snelling National Cemetery Accepting Donations For Remembrance Wreaths

(St. Paul, MN) — The Fort Snelling National Cemetery is now accepting donations for remembrance wreaths. Officials say the wreaths will be used for the gravestones of over 260-thousand veterans buried at the cemetery. According to reports, one wreath can be donated for 15-dollars. For more information or to make a donation, visit minnesotahonor.com.
Health Officials Report Additional COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health is providing an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. On Wednesday, health officials reported five-thousand-277 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to over 831-thousand. Additionally, 43 more people have died due to complications from COVID-19. Minnesota’s death toll currently stands at eight-thousand-925.
Authorities investigate death of University of Minnesota fraternity member

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the death of a fraternity member at the University of Minnesota. 19-year-old Karson Janssen was from Sherburne. He died last Thursday at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house in St. Paul. A police spokesperson says there are no signs of foul play so far and autopsy results are pending.
Man Seriously Hurt In South Minneapolis Shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) — A man is seriously hurt after being shot in south Minneapolis. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday evening near East Lake Street and Portland Avenue South. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police say the suspect ran from the scene. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley...
State Records First Flu Death This Season

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota health officials say two people are dead due to the flu. Over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health recorded the first influenza deaths of the season. According to reports, one person was in the 18-to-49 age group and another in the 60-to-79 age range. MDH is urging people to receive their flu shots this year to prevent any further deaths.
Moorhead Man Dies After Being Crushed By Van

(Moorhead, MN) — A Moorhead man is dead after he was crushed to death while working on a van in his garage. Officials say the incident occurred Wednesday morning in the 13-hundred block of 34th Avenue South. According to reports, the unidentified victim working on the vehicle when he became pinned under the front of the car. Authorities were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Moorhead Police Department says they are investigating the case.
Man Found Dead On Downtown St. Paul Sidewalk

(St. Paul, MN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the sidewalk in downtown Saint Paul. Police say the man was found dead near 10th and Minnesota Streets Wednesday night. Police say the death is suspicious. They plan to update the case later today. Ashley...
Woman Shot In North Minneapolis, No Arrests Made

(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman’s in the hospital after being shot on Minneapolis’ north side. Police say the woman was shot near 52nd and Bryant Avenue North Sunday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a...
At Least One Dead In St. Paul Car Crash

(St. Paul, MN) — At least one person’s dead after a car crash in Saint Paul. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Interstate-94 near Snelling Avenue Sunday. The State Patrol hasn’t said how many cars were involved or what caused the crash. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
