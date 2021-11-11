CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The number of people around the world forced to abandon their homes likely increased to more than 84 million in the first half of this year, an increase fueled in particular by conflicts in Africa, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday. The U.N. High Commissioner for...

KEYT

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need “life-saving” aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of “life-saving” humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1. He says it’s needed “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths also urged donors on Monday to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Griffiths’ statement was issued as the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar.
UN: Sharp Jump in Number of People Facing Famine

ROME, ITALY - The U.N.'s food agency said Monday the number of people on the edge of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world. The jump from 42 million people earlier in the year was largely down to a food security assessment that found another 3 million people facing famine in Afghanistan, the World Food Program (WFP) said.
buffalonynews.net

Long-term displacement remains unresolved in Myanmar: Top UN official

New York [US], November 9 (ANI): Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator has said there are now more than 3 million people in the country who need life-saving humanitarian aid because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy. "Without an end to...
Over 84 million people displaced from their homes owing to violence, insecurity, climate change

New York [US], November 12 (ANI): As more people flee violence, insecurity and the effects of climate change, the number forcibly displaced now exceeds 84 million globally, according to new data released on Thursday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report, covering the first six months of this year, revealed a surge from 82.4 million since December - largely due to internal displacement - with more people fleeing multiple active conflicts around the world, especially in Africa.
cbs17

UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations announced Monday it will provide $40 million in emergency funding for conflict-wracked northern Ethiopia and drought-affected southern areas, and welcomed the release of 34 truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray. But U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said 36 drivers contracted...
cbs17

2 explosions rock Uganda’s capital, Kampala, killing 3

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government. Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents...
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
AFP

Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings

At least four Asian elephants have been killed in Bangladesh over the past week, officials said Sunday, putting the dwindling population of the endangered creatures at further risk. Twelve elephants have been killed across Bangladesh in the past 18 months.
Phys.org

Almost 4,000 people displaced by tidal surge in Ghana

Almost 4,000 people on Ghana's coast were still displaced on Wednesday after a weekend tidal surge swept through more than 500 houses in the Volta region. Sea-level rise is a growing worry in West Africa, and in Ghana, many have already been forced to abandon homes and livelihoods. "We had...
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
