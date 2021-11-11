If Rutgers really is Steve Pikiell’s ‘best team,’ it must shake off this season-opening dud in a hurry | Politi

The start of the college basketball season is less than a week away, and most teams have questions they’re trying to answer. The University of Virginia is one of those teams. But closed scrimmages the past two Saturdays – the first against Virginia Commonwealth University, the second against Georgetown University – have given head coach Tony Bennett a better read on the Cavaliers’ strengths and weaknesses as they prepare to host the U.S. Naval Academy late Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

