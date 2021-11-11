Virginia Men’s Basketball Officially Signs One of its Best Recruiting Classes Ever

The highly-touted 2022 recruiting class of Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, Isaac Traudt, and Ryan Dunn officially signed with the UVA men’s basketball program on Wednesday

Well, it’s official. Tony Bennett is bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the history of the Virginia men’s basketball program. All four members of the outstanding UVA men’s basketball recruiting class of 2022 signed their letters of intent to attend the University of Virginia on Wednesday, the first day of the NLI signing period.

Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, Isaac Traudt, and Ryan Dunn, all four-star recruits, are officially coming to Charlottesville to join the Virginia basketball program next fall.

“We are pleased to add four quality-student athletes to our basketball program,” said UVA head coach Tony Bennett. “All four of these young men are talented basketball players and high character individuals. They come from outstanding families and will value a degree from the University of Virginia.”

Virginia currently has the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports recruiting rankings, the highest ranked UVA class since 2016, when the group of Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, and Jay Huff formed the No. 7 class in the nation. UVA has the No. 3 recruiting class in the ACC, behind No. 9 North Carolina and No. 1 Duke.

Isaac McKneely was the first to commit to Virginia on January 30th this year. The 6’4”, 170-pound combo guard from West Virginia chose UVA over offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, West Virginia, and Illinois. Per 247Sports, McKneely is the No. 12-ranked player at his position and the top-ranked player from West Virginia in the class of 2022. He was also named the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season.

Leon Bond committed to Virginia on July 30th, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from Marquette, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M. Bond, who stands at 6’5”, 180 pounds, is the No. 17 small forward in the class and the No. 2-ranked player from Wisconsin. He led Wauwatosa East High School to the Wisconsin Division 1 State Championship last year.

Isaac Traudt was perhaps the most significant commit in the class of 2022 for Virginia and one of the most high-profile recruits to choose Virginia in the Tony Bennett-era. The 6’10”, 215 pound power forward committed to UVA on August 28th over offers from North Carolina, Michigan State, and Gonzaga, as well as in-state programs Nebraska and Creighton. Traudt is the No. 7 power forward in the class of 2022 and the top-ranked player from the state of Nebraska. He averaged a near double-double last season with 25.3 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Ryan Dunn was the fourth and final member of Virginia’s class of 2022, committing to UVA on September 28th over offers from Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Georgetown, South Carolina, and Boston College. Dunn is the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Standing at 6’6”, 190 pounds, he is listed as a small forward on 247Sports, but could also be considered a shooting guard, averaging over 44% from three-point range.

UVA fans eagerly await the arrival of what could end up being another legendary recruiting class for Tony Bennett and the Virginia men’s basketball program.

