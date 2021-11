New York [US], November 12 (ANI): As more people flee violence, insecurity and the effects of climate change, the number forcibly displaced now exceeds 84 million globally, according to new data released on Thursday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report, covering the first six months of this year, revealed a surge from 82.4 million since December - largely due to internal displacement - with more people fleeing multiple active conflicts around the world, especially in Africa.

