Rochester, NY

Rochester woman in custody, man hospitalized after stabbing on city’s southwest side

By WROC Staff, Matt Driffill
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman is in custody and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing early Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Evangeline Street and Brooks Avenue around 3:50 a.m. for the report of a person stabbed.

Authorities say when officers arrived on scene they located a 40-year-old Rochester man who had been stabbed at least once in the lower body.

Officials say the suspect, a 35-year-old Rochester woman, remained on scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment on injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

