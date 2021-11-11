CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Jongert sailing yacht Ithaka for sale

boatinternational.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 26.7 metre Jongert sailing yacht Ithaka has been listed for sale by Manfred Haas at Haas International. Ithaka was was built by Dutch yard Jongert in aluminium to a Doug Peterson design and launched in 2007 as the fifth...

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

The 10 biggest Feadship yachts

First founded in 1949, Dutch yard Feadship has become known as one of the most premium superyacht builders in the world. Now the yard has a global superyacht fleet of 216 superyachts averaging 51.15 metres in length with an average 799GT interior volume. BOAT rounds up the top 10 biggest yachts ever built by Feadship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sunreef sailing catamaran Che for sale

The 34.75 metre Sunreef sailing catamaran Che has been listed for sale by Natalia Nenasheva at Arcon Yachts. Built in aluminium by Polish yard Sunreef to an in-house design and Bureau Veritas classed, she was delivered in 2010 and has since built a superb reputation as a charter yacht. Accommodation is for up to eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite and three twins, all with entertainment centres, 22-inch LCD television screens and full en-suite facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
charterworld.com

Gulf Craft delivers first Majesty 175, luxury yacht ‘Serenity M.R.F.’

Gulf Craft has announced that luxury yacht SERENITY M.R.F., the first Majesty 175 model, has been delivered to her Owner. M/Y SERENITY M.R.F. comes to 780 GT and was constructed in accordance with the UK‘s Maritime and Coastguard Agency for yachts over 500 GT. She is the largest composite yacht ever built at Gulf Craft and currently holds the title of the largest composite yacht in the world. Yankee Delta Studio produced her naval architecture while Cristiano Gatto produced her interior and exterior design. Notable features include an infinity pool on the foredeck in front of the Master Suite and a versatile indoor/outdoor sundeck with a roof that exposes the area to the sunshine.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Newcastle Marine motor yacht Liberta now for sale with Boutique.yachts

The 41.76 metre Newcastle Marine motor yacht Liberta has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Daniil Slugevich at Boutique.yachts. Built in 2007 in steel and aluminium, the yacht sports a design by Luiz de Basto, who also designed the interior, while featuring naval architecture developed by Murray & Associates and Dejong & Lebet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Peterson
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Mr Sea for sale

Sold in November 2020, the 28 metre motor yacht Mr Sea has rejoined the market and is listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and MCA coded, she was delivered in 2009 as the last model in the yard’s Sunseeker 90 range with several upgrades and refits since - the latest in 2021. Accommodation is for up to eight guests in a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and two convertible cabins with Pullman berths suitable for children. All the cabins have iPod docking stations, satellite television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for up to four crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Husumer motor yacht Sanssouci Star

The 53.52 metre Husumer motor yacht Sanssouci Star, jointly listed for sale by NEXT Yachting and Bernard Gallay, has seen a price reduction €650,000. Built in steel and aluminium at the German Husumer Schiffswerft yard to a design by Gebr Kroger & Co, she was initially delivered in 1982 at a length of 37 meters and has been extended twice, first in 1984 and then in 2001, to her current length.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Nelson motor yacht Blue Legend for sale

The 25 metre Nelson motor yacht Blue Legend has been listed for sale by Boat Exchange in Plymouth, England. Built by UK yard T. Richardson to a design by TT Boat Designs and Lloyd's classed, she was delivered in 1996 as one of the yard’s Nelson models. In 2006 she was completely rebuilt including an extension bringing her up from 21 metres to her current length. At the same time, her teak decks were replaced, plumbing was upgraded and she had a full repaint. Accommodation is for up to six guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two twins, all with en-suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for two crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Fifth hull of Numarine 37XP motor yacht series sold

The fifth hull of the 37.1 metre Numarine 37XP motor yacht series, listed for sale by Alex G Clarke at Denison Yachting, has been sold in an in-house deal with the buyer introduced by Justin Onofrietti. Currently being completed with a displacement steel hull and GRP superstructure by Turkish yard...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailing Yacht#Vat#Haas International#Dutch#Lloyd#Pear Wood#Scania
boatinternational.com

Swan sailing yacht Varsovie sold

The 30.2 metre Swan sailing yacht Varsovie, listed for sale by Joost Goverts at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Joan Plana of World Yacht Group. Built in GRP by the Finnish yard Nautor's Swan to a design by Germán Frers, she was delivered in 2008 as the last of the Swan 100 series to leave the yard and and benefits from steady improvements made to the series over the years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Southern Ocean sailing yacht Danneskjold sold

The 32 metre sailing yacht Danneskjold, listed for sale by Georges Bourgoignie at Fraser, has been sold with Edmiston representing the buyer. Built in carbon composite by Southern Ocean Marine to a design by Bill Dixon, she is RINA classed and MCA compliant with delivery in 2009 and major refits in 2014 and 2017. The refits included new paint on the hull and superstructure, a new mast and standing rigging plus a full refurbishment of her interior joinery from bow to stern.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Offshore motor yacht Embajador for sale

The 24.6 metre Offshore motor yacht Embajadorhas been jointly listed for sale by Steve Deane at Luke Brown Yachts with John Olson at Olson Yacht Group. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Offshore Yachts to a design by William Crealock, she was delivered in 2006 as one of five Offshore Voyager 80 models. She accommodates up to seven guests in three luxurious en suite staterooms and two crew in the one en suite aft cabin with its own galley and workshop.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Yener Yat motor yacht Larimar for sale

The 23.95 metre Yener Yat motor yacht Larimar has joined the market, listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson. Larimar was delivered in 2011 by Turkish builder Yener Yat and takes design cues from the classic yachts of the 1920s and 1930s. From the boards of Taka Yacht Design, the motor yacht sports a striking bright blue hull with a classic canoe stern and is finished in polished wood.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht The Program now for sale with IYC

The 29.7 metre Hargrave motor yacht The Program has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale with IYC. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts to a design by Jack Hargrave, The Program was delivered in 2006 and refitted in 2016. Yacht Interiors by Shelley created the "soothing" interiors which accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins comprised of a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and a twin. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities while there are also crew quarters for a staff of up to four people aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Drifter W for sale

The 47.2 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Drifter W has been listed for sale by Mediterranean Yacht Management. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by Francesco Paszkowski, she was delivered in 2021. She offers guest accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 cabins comprising a master suite located on the main deck, two VIP suites and two cabins that can operate as twins or doubles.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

CNB reveals 27m CNB 88 sailing yacht model

Sailing yacht builder CNB has revealed a new 27 metre yacht model named the CNB 88, which will be built by Solaris Yachts. Sporting an exterior penned by designer Jean-Marc Piaton, with naval architecture by architect Philippe Briand, the yacht was developed as the larger sistership to the CNB 76 with the same “simplicity of use” but “larger volumes”.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Feadship motor yacht Azteca for sale

The ground-breaking 46.6 metre Feadship motor yacht Azteca has been listed for sale by Nathan Farrelly at Edmiston & Company. Azteca was built in aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship to a radical design by Jon Bannenberg and delivered to her Mexican owner in 1983. In 1997, she had a 1.5 metre stern extension at Feadship’s Royal Van Lent and was most recently upgraded in 2021. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a spit level master suite with independent access to the main deck, a main deck VIP suite, a further VIP suite on the lower deck and two twins, all with en-suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Eurus sold

The 28.95 metre Benetti motor yacht Eurus, listed for sale with Merle Wood & Associates, has been sold in an in-house deal. Designed inside and out by Giorgio Cassetta in collaboration with Benetti, Eurus was launched in 2019 as the first hull in the Italian yard's Delfino 95 series. The semi-displacement hull is built in GRP to RINA standards.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Akhir motor yacht Element sold

The 42.7 metre Akhir motor yacht Element, jointly listed for sale by Edmiston & Company and Merle Wood & Associates, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Victor Iliadis of Marine Marketing. Built in GRP to Lloyd's class by Italian yard Cantieri di Pisa, Element was delivered in 2002...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Pearl motor yacht Amira for sale

The 29.22 metre Pearl motor yacht Amira has been listed for sale by Swisspath Yachting. Built in GRP by British yard Pearl Motor Yachts to a design by Dixon Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2018 as a Pearl 95 model. She can sleep up to 10 guests in five...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

71m Lürssen motor yacht Skat sold

The iconic 70.71 metre Lürssen motor Skat has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Stuart Larsen at Fraser. Built in steel and aluminium by German yard Lurssen to a design by Espen Oeino, she was delivered in 2002 and immediately attracted worldwide attention with her military-style profile, finished in grey. An interior by Marco Zanini accommodates up to 12 guests in seven en suite cabins comprising a master suite, four doubles and two twins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Panasonic television screens and are connected by an elevator to all decks while the crew quarters sleep 20 staff.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy