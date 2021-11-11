Jongert sailing yacht Ithaka for sale

The 25 metre Nelson motor yacht Blue Legend has been listed for sale by Boat Exchange in Plymouth, England. Built by UK yard T. Richardson to a design by TT Boat Designs and Lloyd's classed, she was delivered in 1996 as one of the yard’s Nelson models. In 2006 she was completely rebuilt including an extension bringing her up from 21 metres to her current length. At the same time, her teak decks were replaced, plumbing was upgraded and she had a full repaint. Accommodation is for up to six guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two twins, all with en-suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for two crew.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO