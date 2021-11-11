Jongert sailing yacht Ithaka for sale

Sold in November 2020, the 28 metre motor yacht Mr Sea has rejoined the market and is listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and MCA coded, she was delivered in 2009 as the last model in the yard’s Sunseeker 90 range with several upgrades and refits since - the latest in 2021. Accommodation is for up to eight guests in a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and two convertible cabins with Pullman berths suitable for children. All the cabins have iPod docking stations, satellite television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for up to four crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
Comments / 0