The 40.05 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Aladdin has been sold by Bristow-Holmes with Morley Yachts introducing the buyer after less than 50 days on the market. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and delivered in 2017 as a Sunseeker 131 model, she is RINA classed and MCA compliant. The interior is in satin finished black American walnut wood throughout. The main deck saloon comes with a 64-inch HD television screen linked to a Bose sound system, while on the starboard side a balcony folds out to the sea. Especially attractive for fans of al fresco meals is the upper deck cockpit, complete with a large dining table and seating for 10 guests.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO