US stocks continued the bullish momentum as investors waited for the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The Dow Jones rose by more than 160 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rallied by more than 0.25%. The Fed is expected to turn relatively hawkish as the US economy is doing relatively well while inflation has risen. The stocks also rallied after strong quarterly earnings and deal-making. In a report, Pfizer announced that it will make more money this year than expected. The firm expects its sales will rise to $36 billion this year, helped by the Covid vaccine.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO