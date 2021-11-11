CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $5,000? These 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Are Great Buys for 2022

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Columbia Care is a multi-state marijuana company that has tripled its sales this year.
  • News of game delays at Activision Blizzard has led to an overreaction by investors.
  • While they're struggling right now, these stocks could be underrated buys heading into 2022.

A $5,000 investment into a top growth stock can go a long way. Did you know that if you were to earn a 10% return per year for 25 years, you would have a 10-bagger on your hands? That $5,000 investment would be worth more than $54,000 in a decade if it were to grow at that rate.

It may be hard to find a consistently growing stock, but that's why buying one that has been declining of late could increase your odds for success in the long term. And two growth stocks that look like bargains for long-term investors right now are Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuuO9_0ctSb7Dv00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Columbia Care

Year to date, shares of cannabis producer Columbia Care are down a whopping 47%. But the entire industry has been struggling this year. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is down more than 17% (the S&P 500, meanwhile, has risen 25%). You can blame this on a lack of progress on the legalization front (federally) or investors simply shifting away from cannabis and onto other growth stocks.

Columbia Care itself is one of the better ones in the cannabis industry. Through the first six months of the year, the multi-state operator reported $188.5 million in revenue -- more than three times the $54.7 million it reported during the same period last year. And its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $23.9 million was also a big improvement from the $15.5 million loss it incurred a year ago.

Columbia Care is reporting some strong margins, and it expects to report adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100 million this year on revenue of around $515 million.

Next year, the results may look even better, as Columbia Care has been expanding. In August, it opened its second location in New Jersey -- a new recreational pot market that will commence operations sometime next year (for now, the company can bank on revenue from medical marijuana).

This month, Columbia Care also completed the acquisition of cannabis producer Medicine Man, which is based in Colorado, one of the top marijuana markets in the world. Columbia Care says that with the deal, it is now the "leading retailer, cultivator and manufacturer in Colorado."

With some solid opportunities ahead for the business and impressive margins, investors may be making a big mistake in overlooking this promising growth stock.

2. Activision Blizzard

Gaming company Activision Blizzard has fallen more than 27% this year. A scandal involving questionable workplace practices, investors focusing on recovery as opposed to stay-at-home stocks, and an underwhelming outlook are some of the key reasons Activision's stock has been plunging in 2021.

However, I'm still bullish on the business because it has a solid track record for developing popular games and it has some attractive titles in its portfolio, including the Call of Duty franchise. Although the company's earnings weren't seen as "poor" when it released its latest numbers in November -- net revenue of $2.1 billion for the period ending Sept. 30 rising 6% year over year -- investors were down on the stock on news that there would be delays in its pipeline.

Activision is going to push back the release of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, two titles that investors were expecting to come out next year. It believes it's the right move, however, "for the long-term success of these franchises." The company didn't announce a timeline, only that the games will come out later than expected and that they will likely not make a "material contribution" in 2022.

But regardless of the reason for the delay, it's not necessarily one to cause panic for investors. At worst, it pushes out the revenue by however long the delay is. And at best, it sets up softer expectations in 2022 that might make it easy for the company to beat if it can deliver a surprise or two.

With shares of Activision trading near their 52-week lows, the recent price movement definitely looks like an overreaction to me. The company's business still looks to be in solid shape, and at its reduced price, this could make for an excellent stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Rivian Automotive Stock Keeps Running Higher

For the fourth day in a row -- the fourth day since its initial public offering -- shares of electric car upstart and purported Tesla-killer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) marched higher Tuesday. Through 10 a.m. EST, Rivian shares have already gained another 6.3% despite there being no new news today to...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Datadog Stock Is Still a Smart Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) specializes in monitoring and analytics. Specifically, its software platform leans on artificial intelligence to identify performance and security issues across infrastructure, applications, and networks, helping clients accelerate the investigation and resolution of problems in their digital ecosystem. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Nov. 5,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cloudflare Q3 Earnings: What Investors Should Know

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is on a mission to build a better internet. The company provides a range of cloud services, all designed to improve the performance and security of its clients' business-critical infrastructure. Cloudflare has become a key enabler of digital transformation, and its stock has skyrocketed 220% over the past year. Can that outperformance continue?
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Motley Fool

These 2 High-Growth Stocks Just Plunged. Are They Still Buys?

Lemonade just made another acquisition, but investors don't like it. Upstart's skyrocketing growth is becoming more earth-bound. Earnings season is always an exciting time for investors. But when earnings don't come in as expected, it may not be a great time for their stocks. And "as expected" can have multiple meanings, from the company's expectations to the consensus on Wall Street to an investor's personal ideas.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Explosive Growth Stock Is a Buy Even After 160% Gains

Synaptics' impressive quarterly results and solid guidance have boosted investor confidence in the stock. Synaptics is expected to deliver a stronger performance this fiscal year. The growing demand for Synaptics' chips used in the Internet of Things, plus its attractive valuation, makes the stock worth buying. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) has crushed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Buy And Hold#Activision Blizzard#Columbia Care#Cchwf#Atvi#Ebitda
The Motley Fool

Why EVgo Stock Continues to Sink

Two analysts believe EVgo shares are overvalued after their recent rally. One of them also points to the potential threat to its stock price as the IPO lockup period's expiration nears. What happened. What goes up must come down. At least that's what EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock seems to be telling...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Revenue growth is often a leading indicator of stock performance. Globant specializes in product engineering and emerging technologies. Salesforce helps organizations build and maintain good customer relationships. When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. And an announcement yesterday by Norwegian Cruise Line could be the cause of the whole mess. So what. Earlier...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Is Thriving Despite 'The Great Resignation'

There are a variety of trends that are driving the current labor shortage, and one of the most prominent of them is what has been termed 'The Great Resignation.' More and more workers are demanding fair and balanced pay, better working conditions, and flexible work options, and are increasingly looking to other companies or adjusting their career path when their current employer can't or won't meet these requirements.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Danimer Scientific Stock Tumbled Today

Shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) were falling today after the maker of biodegradable plastics reported disappointing third-quarter results, as revenue growth nearly ground to a halt. As a result, the stock was down 17.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EST. So what. Revenue in the quarter grew just 4.2% to $13.4...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Romeo Power Stock Is Racing Higher Today

The company provided impressive beats on the top and bottom lines. Down 55% from the start of the year through yesterday's trading session, shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) have ridden a rocky road in 2021. Today, however, the stock is making a U-turn as investors celebrate the third-quarter earnings report that the developer of electrification solutions for commercial vehicles reported after the bell yesterday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Sunlight Financial Are Falling Today

Sunlight reported a loss of $0.15 diluted earnings per share, missing on analyst estimates. Shares of the home improvement and solar lender Sunlight Financial Holdings (NYSE:SUNL) dropped as much as 14% at one point this morning after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Riskified Stock Got Smacked Today

Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a technology company serving e-commerce businesses, fell sharply on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter financial results. The company beat guidance and expectations and even raised its outlook for the rest of the year. But a couple of warning flags outweighed these positives, sending the stock to an all-time low. As of noon EST today, the stock was down 21% for the session.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is EVgo Stock a Buy?

Unlike other electric vehicle charging companies, EVgo focuses only on fast chargers. The company reported robust revenue growth in the latest quarter. It also grew its construction pipeline and expanded a key partnership with General Motors. The importance of a robust charging infrastructure in the electric vehicle (EV) growth story...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

Profit-taking hit the electric vehiclke charging stock hard, even as multiple analysts turned bullish in recent days. Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why This Hypergrowth Stock Is Still a Long-Term Buy

Upstart has added 219% more car dealership customers in the last 12 months, which should precede strong revenue growth. The company is set to grow its earnings per share by 560% this year compared to 2020. In 2022, Upstart could deliver over $1 billion in revenue for the first time...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy