Thursday, November 11 Morning Forecast

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s with clear skies and winds on the light side from the south around 5-10 mph. Going through our morning, we can expect temperatures to increase rapidly, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will increase, still coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 possible. Sunny skies will be here for the rest of the day. With the stronger wind speeds and warmer temperatures, plus how dry we have been the past few days, our fire conditions are a bit elevated for the region, so we are encouraged to take extra precautions with fire safety today. Later today, highs will break records once again, reaching the mid 80s for some of us. Winds will continue to come from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we will continue to have a light breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. Skies will be clear and temperatures will drop to the 50s again. Tomorrow, we will start off on the sunny side, then clouds will roll in later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front is expected to move through our viewing area in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Colder temperatures for Thursday, with highs only in the 50s and barely in the 60s. Then we are looking to now increase to the 80s by Sunday, and a cold front is now coming in for Monday of next week, giving us highs in the 60s again.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO