CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, November 11 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms last evening into the overnight is now moving eastward. A lingering sprinkle or two is possible in our far eastern neighborhoods but overall, we’re seeing a clearing trend. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown today as NW winds kick in. Drier air...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 16th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s with clear skies and winds on the light side from the south around 5-10 mph. Going through our morning, we can expect temperatures to increase rapidly, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will increase, still coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 possible. Sunny skies will be here for the rest of the day. With the stronger wind speeds and warmer temperatures, plus how dry we have been the past few days, our fire conditions are a bit elevated for the region, so we are encouraged to take extra precautions with fire safety today. Later today, highs will break records once again, reaching the mid 80s for some of us. Winds will continue to come from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we will continue to have a light breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. Skies will be clear and temperatures will drop to the 50s again. Tomorrow, we will start off on the sunny side, then clouds will roll in later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front is expected to move through our viewing area in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Colder temperatures for Thursday, with highs only in the 50s and barely in the 60s. Then we are looking to now increase to the 80s by Sunday, and a cold front is now coming in for Monday of next week, giving us highs in the 60s again.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity. Tuesday’s temps will...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Crews arrived in Scottsbluff Monday afternoon and began water drops. Nearly a hundred students who died at a Native American boarding school in Nebraska have been identified. OPS just rolled out a plan to align elementary, middle, and high school calendars next year. Emily's Monday night forecast. Updated: 12 hours...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 16 Overnight Forecast

Toasty temperatures Tuesday came to a close with one record high set in Springfield and others challenged. Springfield hit 78° Tuesday afternoon, toppling the record high of 77° set in 2016. Conditions tonight will remain mostly clear and quiet with increasing clouds by morning. Temperatures will only drop into the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
hoiabc.com

Warmer Temperatures For Tuesday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s my pick of the week as warmer temperatures and mild conditions return!. You’ll want to take full advantage of Tuesday’s forecast, as some changes will quickly return to the region. This morning, a bit of patchy frost is possible as temperatures run in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s for most. Clouds will gradually clear as we head through the workday, leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy