If you have an invite email from Sony, there's a PS5 restock happening at PlayStation Direct today. Like previous PS5 restocks from Sony, this event starts at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. ET) and is primarily available to anyone who's signed up for invites. In the past, if Sony hadn't sold all of its stock to those who were invited before 5 p.m. ET, the store opened up to the public. It's been quite a while since that's happened, but keep an eye out either way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO