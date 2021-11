Fortnite v18.40 launches soon, if you can believe it – and if the forced catchphrase didn’t tip you off, this is the one that finally brings Naruto to the game. Shonen Jump’s most beloved ninja has been rumoured for Fortnite for what feels like ages, and that launch is finally about to happen. Here’s what you can expect from the launch of the new update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO