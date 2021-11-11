New York Jets Flight Connections 11/11/21

Coming off a fairly devastating loss on the road in Indianapolis nine days ago, the Jets are once again looking at a heavy lift, a very serious uphill climb Sunday at home against the Bills. There are many reasons, many, to despair in this matchup against a division rival which has, for years, dominated the Jets at every turn. After nine weeks, the Bills sit at the top of an admittedly weak division, only a game ahead of what may be a gradually surging Patriots team. And last week, they inexplicably imploded on the road against, arguably, the only team in the league that may be worse than the Jets. Is there any reason to believe Buffalo will again forget to get off the team bus, and leave its high powered attack at home in Northern New York?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO