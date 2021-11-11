CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 11/11/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s officially Mike White season. The journeyman quarterback has been given the nod of approval from head coach Robert Saleh, and will start going forward for the Jets. Rookie QB Zach Wilson will sit back...

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

lineups.com

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (11/4/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (11/4/21) The New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts had two very different Sundays. The Jets are coming off a major upset of the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 34-31. Not many people were expecting much from New York heading into the game, considering top pick Zach Wilson was out with an injury. However, backup quarterback Mike White came in and impressed, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he faces a tough task in a short week against another potential playoff team.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Once More. With Feeling.

Coming off a fairly devastating loss on the road in Indianapolis nine days ago, the Jets are once again looking at a heavy lift, a very serious uphill climb Sunday at home against the Bills. There are many reasons, many, to despair in this matchup against a division rival which has, for years, dominated the Jets at every turn. After nine weeks, the Bills sit at the top of an admittedly weak division, only a game ahead of what may be a gradually surging Patriots team. And last week, they inexplicably imploded on the road against, arguably, the only team in the league that may be worse than the Jets. Is there any reason to believe Buffalo will again forget to get off the team bus, and leave its high powered attack at home in Northern New York?
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Mike White to Start at QB for Jets vs. Bills Sunday

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start for the team at quarterback Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It seemed like things were trending in this direction. Putting Zach Wilson back under center at anything less than 100% isn’t a good idea. White’s stellar play in place of Wilson gives the Jets the luxury of letting their rookie signal caller heal on his own timeframe, taking away the temptation of rushing him back.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Mike White Named Starting QB; Jets-Bills Talk With Joe Marino

On today’s podcast we talk Mike White and Buffalo Bills. Head coach Robert Saleh named White the starting quarterback for this weekend’s game on Wednesday. This comes as no big surprise as White has played great in his limited action, and Zach Wilson does not seem completely recovered from the knee injury he suffered against New England. For this week the move seemed obvious. I give my thoughts on this situation in the first segment of the show.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Open As 3 Point Underdogs vs Dolphins

The New York Jets got annihilated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White fell back hard from the lofty heights he had reached in the prior two games, with no touchdowns and four interceptions against the Bills. White, however, was far from the only problem. The Jets defense provided no challenge at all to Josh Allen and friends, allowing the Bills to do pretty much whatever they wanted whenever they wanted. The result was an ugly 45 - 17 loss, the third time in the last four games the Jets defense gave up 45 or more points. Needless to say, when you give up 45 points you’re unlikely to win no matter how well your quarterback is playing.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Mike White Returns to Earth; Jets Defense Doesn’t Show Up in Loss to the Bills

The Jets were defeated yesterday by the Buffalo Bills 45-17. The defeat dropped New York’s record to 2-7 on the 2021 season. It was a thorough domination by Buffalo as the Bills gain over 9 yards per play on offense. On the other side of the ball, the magic ran out for Mike White. Two weeks after an electrifying 405 yard performance, White threw 4 interceptions and looked completely overwhelmed for most of the game.
NFL
