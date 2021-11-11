The week in bankruptcies: Taco Port LLC

With the pandemic impacting small businesses, especially those in the food industry who have seen supply lines disrupted and have faced difficulty in retaining staff. Many of these businesses have yet to recover from the economic shutdowns from the pandemic. While many businesses have been fortunate to have creditors such as landlords, banks and vendors work with them and provide necessary relief from debtors, many businesses were not so fortunate. These businesses may be left with crushing debt that simply cannot be repaid in any meaningful way. For these businesses, bankruptcy may be a viable option.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO