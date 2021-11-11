CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in bankruptcies: Taco Port LLC

Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greensboro area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 20...

www.bizjournals.com

Triad Business Journal

Amazon appears ready to add another large Triad location

E-commerce giant Amazon is preparing to open a new large distribution center in Alamance County, Triad Business Journal has learned. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has been advertising new jobs in Graham and Mebane on multiple job sites, and sources told TBJ that Amazon will occupy a 300,000-square-foot building at North Carolina Commerce Park in Mebane. Greensboro-based Windsor Commercial developed the building at NCCP, which has become a hot spot for distribution centers.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Triad Business Journal

Winston-Salem prepared to switch contractors on Merschel Park project

Winston-Salem is planning to change contractors for the construction of Merschel Park. On Monday, the city council will consider ending its agreement with Pepper Property Association LLC and accepting a bid from Frank L. Blum Construction to build the park at a cost of $4.2 million. Merschel Park, formerly Merschel Plaza, is between Fourth and Fifth streets at Liberty Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Triad Business Journal

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Night Owl National Stoneworks/Eden Venture Business Park

Night Owl National Stoneworks/Eden Venture Business Park. Date of project completion (certificate of occupancy): Stoneworks: Oct. 1, 2020; Eden Venture Business Park: units finished as occupied. Project address: 201 E. Meadow Road, Eden 27288. Name of project general contractor: Night Owl National Contractors. Tell us about the building details that...
REAL ESTATE
