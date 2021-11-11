CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Annual Mediathon fundraiser with OLOL Children’s Hospital

By Cali Hubbard
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to help make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the Baton Rouge community?. Our...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Deer loose in OLOL hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hunt is on for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital Monday afternoon. The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane. From there, the deer ran up the hospital’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Bethany Church to give away groceries of 1,000 families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bethany Church will be distributing boxes of food to 1,000 families on Saturday, Nov. 20. Groceries will be given away at Bethany’s three locations beginning at 10 a.m. The groceries will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. The following Bethany locations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

American flag giveaway happening in Geismar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We love honoring our veterans both past and present and that is why we want you to know about a giveaway happening this morning. First American Bank and Trust in Geismar will be handing out 1,000 American flags along with a flag ceremony to celebrate the American spirit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital. The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane. From there, the animal ran...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President William Tate IV has lifted the university’s indoor mask mandate, the school announced in an email to students and faculty late Tuesday morning. “Upon the recommendation of our Health and Medical Advisory Committee, we have decided to lift the indoor mask mandate on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Olol Children S Hospital#Child Life Services
WAFB

Gov. Edwards announces $1.5 Million federal grant to address human trafficking in Louisiana

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:. BATON ROUGE, La. - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana has been awarded a $1.5 million grant by the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime that will be used to improve outcomes for child and youth victims of human trafficking. The grant is a multi-year award that will be administered by the newly established Louisiana Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention and will help fund the Louisiana Child and Youth Trafficking Collaborative Accessibility Initiative. This is the second time Louisiana has been selected for the award.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WAFB

2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at The Reserve at White Oak apartments on South Harrells Ferry Rd. At this time emergency officials believe it was domestic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2021 Lighting of the Bonfires to return to the River Parishes Christmas Eve

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Officials in St. James Parish have announced the Lighting of the Bonfires will return for the 2021 holiday season. The highly anticipated event is attended by thousands from around the world each year. A unique tradition for St. James Parish, lighting the bonfires on Christmas Eve signals a lighted path for Papa Noel to travel, bringing Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Louisiana has lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards reports that Louisiana now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States. The Governor tweeted that ‘that is great progress, but our work isn’t finished.’. This comes just months after Louisiana reached a record for deaths and hospitalizations.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Authorities locate 24-year-old autistic man reported missing

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police report a 24-year-old autistic man who went missing Friday, Nov. 12 has been found. LSP announced Saturday, Nov. 13 that Jorian Cole has returned home. Police canceled a Silver Alert issued on Friday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with law...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy