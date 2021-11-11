CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in bankruptcies: Taco Port LLC

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through November 5, 2021, the court recorded 20...

travelmole.com

CWT exits bankruptcy proceedings

Travel management firm CWT has entered and exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in record time. A US court judge approved the TMC's plan to exit only a day after filing for Chapter 11. It was a pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing with creditors' approval already secured.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: McMannz Wholesale Wheels & Accessories

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 30 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Boston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Headley Grange, Levee Breaks and 3 others

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Oct. 29. Year to date through Oct. 29, the court recorded 53 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -38 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
MARKETS
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Goodmeasure Wisdom Center in Baltimore

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Oct. 29. Year-to-date through Oct. 29, the court recorded 37 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 24% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business' assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
BALTIMORE, MD
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: Pioneer Education LLC and Coatesville Solar Initiative LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 65 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Q&A: Kristen Gamboa on what's ahead for the village of Los Lunas in 2022

Retail services are in high demand from Los Lunas residents. Hear from senior economic developer Kristen Gamboa on what she thinks the outlook is headed into 2022. Join a panel discussion of New Mexico’s leaders in the education sector who will discuss their careers, navigating through Covid and the road ahead.
LOS LUNAS, NM
bizjournals

Fairfax County apartment community fetches $82 million

That and more in this edition of Deal Dash.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
bizjournals

Another portion of Brookwood Village sells in $55M deal

Another portion of Brookwood Village has sold in a $55 million deal. 569 Shades Creek LP purchased the 169,489-square-foot Brookwood Office Center building at 569 Brookwood Village from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on Nov. 12. 569 Shades Creek LP is a partnership between Birmingham-based Fairway Investments LLC and Atlanta-based Pope...
REAL ESTATE
